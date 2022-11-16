Staffy named as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™️ winners for 2022

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian-owned and operated digital staffing platform Staffy has been named among a select group of winners as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™️ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Staffy was one of the top healthcare companies named, ranking 20th based on revenue growth of 1,269 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™️, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized among some of the fastest growing and most-innovative startups in the country,” said Staffy CEO and Founder Peter Faist. “Our proprietary technology brings together healthcare organizations and healthcare workers to improve patient care. We have disrupted the temporary staffing model with an innovative solution for healthcare workers, giving them more control over when, where and how they work —all while earning higher wages than they would through traditional employment agencies and reducing HR costs for healthcare organizations.”

“It’s inspiring how this year’s exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace,” commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond.”

Originally developed to connect workers with shifts in the hospitality industry, Toronto-based Staffy pivoted when the pandemic hit and many healthcare organizations were struggling to find qualified staff quickly. Staffy responded to the requests of the healthcare sector and refocused on connecting healthcare organizations with highly trained and skilled workers – including nurses, registered practical nurses, personal support workers and dietary aides – to fill critical staffing gaps.

Staffy’s on-demand digital platform enables hospitals, long-term care homes and other organizations to identify spaces in their schedules and fill shifts for multiple job categories in minutes with qualified workers from its network of more than 10,000 pre-vetted healthcare candidates.

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™️ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Staffy

Canadian-owned and operated, Staffy is an on-demand digital platform, providing efficient, transparent, and affordable staffing solutions for the health care sector. It’s our mission to use the power of technology to improve patient care by bringing health organizations and health care workers together. We empower health workers to have greater control over when, where and how they work, while enabling health care organizations to focus more resources on front-line care.

