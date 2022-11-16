Gypsum and Drywall Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Key Players - Etex, American Gypsum, National Gypsum, Georgia-Pacific, Saint-Gobain

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gypsum and Drywall market covers a worldwide study of top players’ information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the Gypsum and Drywall market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), new product releases, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts information for us to take a deep dive into the Gypsum and Drywall market.

The global Gypsum and Drywall market size was valued at USD 522.65 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period, reaching USD 673.1 million by 2027.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Covered: -

Etex

American Gypsum

National Gypsum

Georgia-Pacific

Saint-Gobain

Trevo Drywall

PABCO

Knauf

Segmentation by Types: -

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-decorated Board

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Residential

Commercial

Others

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Gypsum and Drywall market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

TOC of Gypsum and Drywall Market Research Report: -

1 Gypsum and Drywall Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Gypsum and Drywall Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Gypsum and Drywall Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Gypsum and Drywall Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Gypsum and Drywall Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

