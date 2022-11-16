Plasma Sterilizers Market | Grow with a CAGR of ~5% by 2033 | Grow on Account of Growing Hospitalization Worldwide

Plasma Sterilizers Market

The plasma sterilizers market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 900 Million at a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Plasma Sterilizers Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global plasma sterilizers market in terms of market segmentation by temperature, chamber capacity, application, source gas, end user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global plasma sterilizers market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by source gas into hydrogen peroxide gas, oxygen gas, nitrogen gas and others. Out of these, the hydrogen peroxide gas segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. A significant increase in the exports of hydrogen peroxide gas around the world is predicted to augment segment growth over the forecast period. Using data from the International Trade Center (ITC), the exported value of hydrogen peroxide gas in 2021 increased to USD 864,800 thousand from USD 735,011 thousand in 2019.Request Plasma Sterilizers Market Sample PDF @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4386 The global plasma sterilizers market is estimated to garner revenue of USD 900 Million by the end of 2033, up from revenue of USD 580 Million in the year 2023. Rising hospital admissions coupled with a surge in hospital-acquired infections, an increase in medical sterilizers exports, R&D activities, increased healthcare spending, and a large number of surgical treatments in the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.Geographically, the global plasma sterilizers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is projected to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. A growing number of hospitalizations in the region are expected to drive regional market during the forecast period. A growing geriatric population, the rise of different diseases, technological advances, the presence of major players, the need for sterilization technology, are further anticipated to drive plasma sterilizers market in the region.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Know More Details About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/plasma-sterilizers-market/4386 Growing Incidence Of Hospital-Acquired Infections (Hais) To Drive The Market GrowthAccording to a survey, 107,600 patients suffered from HAIs, and the majority were older than 50 years old. The majority of the participants were males. HAIs were reported by 25% of patients, and 7% for every 1000 patient-days.The spread of COVID-19 has led to an increase in the demand for sterilization equipment in hospitals and other healthcare settings. Also, as long-term hospitalizations increase in developing countries, patients increasingly experience bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and ventilator-associated pneumonia. In order to control the spread of infections in hospitals, plasma sterilizers are expected to be in high demand over the forecast period.However, higher price of product are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global plasma sterilizers market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global plasma sterilizers market which includes company profiling of Antonio Matachana, S. A., ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, Cisa Production S.r.l. Unipersonale, Getinge AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., HUMAN MEDITEK CO., LTD., Steelco S.p.A., STERIS plc, VitroSteril, H.W. Andersen Products Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. 