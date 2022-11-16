Data443 Expands Data Security Offerings with New Webex Integration

/EIN News/ -- Data443 will integrate DataHound™ into Webex to protect organizations’ sensitive meetings and content

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY™, today announced the release of Data Hound™ for Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work.

Today’s requirements for data privacy, governance and hybrid work forces every organization to know where all their data is, who has access to it and how sensitive it is. Data443’s Data Hound™ platform is an extension of its Data Identification Manager ecosystem with over 200 integrations that enable rapid data sensitivity scanning according to company requirements. This sets the foundation for a strong data privacy program, data compliance and governance capabilities that include 3rd party partner organizations.

“We are excited to showcase our capabilities in identifying, reporting and migrating or deleting sensitive data together with Webex by Cisco. We plan to utilize Cisco’s strong developer and marketing capabilities to support our cross platform corporate data discovery offering in a multi-cloud universe,” stated Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443.

“Customers choose Webex for data privacy capabilities and the ecosystem of privacy-focused technology partners,” said Anurag Dhingra, CTO of Webex by Cisco. “Now with Data443’s Data Hound™, our customers can quickly integrate additional data security capabilities within critical workflows.”

Data443’s committed goal of organizing the world’s information by identifying & protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format is reflected strongly within the Webex platform and its continued leadership in hybrid work settings.

The platform is immediately available for trial and purchase natively in the Webex app at https://apphub.webex.com/search?q=data443. For further information about the product, please visit: https://data443.com/data443-data-hound-for-cisco-webex/

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network, or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. Trusted by over 10,000 customers, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Our framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com

To learn more about Data443, please watch our video introduction on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg

Data443 offers free trials of all its technologies using its shopping cart system at: https://orders.data443.com

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

For further information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

ir@data443.com

919.858.6542