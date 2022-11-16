Fresh, local, organic, awesome: The Sweet Potato’s coming to a neighbourhood near you

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Sweet Potato announced significant expansion plans including a second location, already under construction in Leaside. Amid increasing demand and substantial year-over-year growth, the news is being celebrated by customers, vendors and local farmers who have come to know The Sweet Potato as delivering the freshest and most competitively priced organic and natural foods since 2007.



Slated to open March 2023, on Bayview Ave. just south of Eglinton Ave E, the new 16,000 square foot location will bring The Sweet Potato’s trademark mix of ‘fresh, local, organic, and awesome’ to a whole new set of hungry customers. Like their flagship location in The Junction, the new Leaside location promises to be a fun, lighthearted, and customer-focused shopping experience.

Founded by Digs Dorfman, the company’s current Chief Executive Officer, The Sweet Potato is more than just a grocery store, it’s a community hub for the neighbourhoods they serve.

"When I opened The Sweet Potato, I wanted to support Ontario's thriving local food system and connect people to their food in important ways. In ways that would have them thinking about the effects small choices around the dining table would make, not only to their health and the health of their loved ones, but to the families that grow our food, to the environment, and to the future,” says Dorfman. “It’s amazing to see how this vision has resonated not just with our customers, but as a booming business across Canada.”

The time for expansion is certainly right as the organic market hits an all-time high of $6.5 Billion in Canada with no sign of slowing. To stand out in a busy marketplace, The Sweet Potato has a winning strategy that goes beyond the freshest local and organic foods at amazing prices. Their ethically driven business stays true to its grass-roots, prioritizing sustainability and traceability on the shelf, down to the specific farm or geographic region that their food comes from.

“We’ve nurtured more than 35 direct relationships with organic farmers, and 250+ relationships with independent makers, bakers, and artisans that allows us to offer a really unique and popular selection you can’t find anywhere else,” said Dorfman. “Whether you’re eating to avoid food allergies, are trying to eat more plant-based foods, or are addressing other health concerns, The Sweet Potato has gone above and beyond to have something for everyone.”

Dorfman says that the future of food is local, organic, and innovative. “It’s about independent farms, environmentally sustainable agriculture, groundbreaking proteins, and connecting people with the foods they eat in meaningful ways. The future of food belongs to all of us, not just those who can afford it.”

For more information about The Sweet Potato, please visit thesweetpotato.ca . To become part of our delicious story, please check frontfundr.com/thesweetpotato .

The Sweet Potato Value Proposition Keep prices low through our direct farm-to-vendor relationships, while never compromising on quality

Deliver an exceptional customer service experience

Champion local and independent producers and farmers

Empower customers to learn about the local food system, explore the connection between food and health, and expand their palette

Provide a launchpad for new and innovative brands and food products

Lead the industry in innovative sustainable initiatives

Elevate our community through fun events, fundraising, and local partnerships with schools, agencies, and grassroots organizations





About The Sweet Potato

The Sweet Potato is more than just your average grocery store. With 35 direct relationships with organic farms in Ontario, and over 250 total artisans, producers, and distributors, The Sweet Potato provides their customers with natural and organic foods at competitive prices. Their Junction location, which opened in 2017, is the second-largest organic food seller in Toronto.

thesweetpotato.ca

@thesweetpotatotoronto

Media Contact

Midori Miyamoto

647-637-0951

midori@thesweetpotato.ca