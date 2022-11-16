Submit Release
Life Care Services - Ranked #1 in Independent Living Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power for Four Consecutive Years

Nation’s third-largest senior living operator receives highest score in all 6 resident experience factors

/EIN News/ -- DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has become the first and only senior living company to rank first in customer satisfaction for four consecutive years among independent senior living providers in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study. Life Care Services achieved the highest score in all six factors of resident satisfaction: resident activities, community staff, price paid for services received, resident apartment/living unit, community building and grounds, and dining.

“Life Care Services is honored to again be recognized as highest in customer satisfaction among independent senior living providers,” said Joel Nelson, CEO of LCS, the parent company of Life Care Services. “Receiving this award for a fourth consecutive year is a significant accomplishment, especially considering our teams serve nearly 40,000 residents in more than 30 states.”  

Life Care Services ranked highest in independent living resident overall satisfaction with a score of 841 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, 24 points higher than the prior year. The study is based on responses from residents living in an independent senior living community within the previous three years.

“This award recognition is the result of our team’s focus on providing the best senior living experience for our residents and employees,” said Nelson. “We are grateful to every Life Care Services team member for their service and dedication to creating opportunities for purposeful living filled with rich experiences.”

About Life Care Services
Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has the experience required to boost community financial performance, increase occupancy, and develop new lifestyle and health initiatives to meet consumer expectations and help communities thrive. With a long track record of excellence, Life Care Services, sets itself apart from other senior living companies with its unique, comprehensive portfolio of support services. Life Care Services is the nation’s second largest operator of senior living communities and has expertise in the management of both Life Plan and rental communities. From independent living to assisted living, skilled nursing to memory care, at Life Care Services, Experience Is Everything®. For more information, visit lifecareservicesLCS.com.

 

