Avid Bioservices Appoints Oksana Lukash as Vice President, People

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the appointment of Oksana Lukash, as vice president, people. Ms. Lukash has more than 20 years of human resources experience with both established and entrepreneurial organizations across a range of industries.



Prior to joining Avid, Ms. Lukash served as vice president, people & culture at Oncocyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company. During her three year tenure with the company, she was instrumental in driving three acquisitions and the successful integration of the acquired entities. Ms. Lukash is also credited with growing Oncocyte’s employee base by nearly 600%, with less than 5% turnover and securing recognition for the company multiple times as a “Best Places to Work” locally and national. Throughout her career, she has also held senior human resources roles with several other leading life science companies including Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Agendia, and Clarient. Ms. Lukash is also an active member of Chief network, a private network built to drive more women into positions of leadership, as well as a vice chair of the board for the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation, an organization that connects those who have a commonality in grief.

“We are excited to welcome Oksana and her track record of successfully building and supporting workforces and creating best-in-breed cultures at a range of leading companies within the life science industry to Avid,” said Nick Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid Bioservices. “Her strategic, tech-savvy approach is an ideal fit for the company and we look forward to the contributions that she will make in continuing to enhance our team and optimize the workplace in which they drive Avid’s success.”

