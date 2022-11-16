Herbal Tea Market Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.42 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of social media and e-commerce websites for marketing and advertising herbal tea products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global herbal tea market size was USD 3.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising incidence of sleep disorders due to an increase in stress level, various health benefits associated with drinking herbal tea, and a rise in number of new herbal tea brands. In addition, increasing usage of social media and e-commerce websites for marketing and advertising herbal tea products is another factor driving global herbal tea market revenue growth.

According to a report, 40% of people with insomnia are affected by a mental health disorder and insufficient sleep. which have an economic impact of over USD 411 billion each year in the U.S. alone. Herbal tea, such as chamomile, lavender, and magnolia, induce sleep and calm down nervous system.

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Herbal Tea Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Some major companies in the market report include Tielka, Mountain Rose Herbs, TegaOrganicTea, Indigo Herbs Ltd, Tetley, The Indian Chai, R. Twining and Company Limited., Organic India, Arbor Teas, Buddha Teas, and The Hybrid Green Tea

Emergen Research has segmented the global herbal tea market based on raw material, function, distribution channel, and region:

· Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Chamomile

Peppermint

Lemongrass

Ginger

Hibiscus

Others

· Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Cognitive Health

Digestive Health

Sleep Disorders

Others

· Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of Herbal Teas market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Herbal Teas market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Herbal Teas market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Herbal Teas market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021.

Herbal Tea Market Size Worth USD 5.00 Billion in 2030