Herbal Tea Market Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2030
Market Trends – Increasing usage of social media and e-commerce websites for marketing and advertising herbal tea products
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global herbal tea market size was USD 3.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising incidence of sleep disorders due to an increase in stress level, various health benefits associated with drinking herbal tea, and a rise in number of new herbal tea brands. In addition, increasing usage of social media and e-commerce websites for marketing and advertising herbal tea products is another factor driving global herbal tea market revenue growth.
According to a report, 40% of people with insomnia are affected by a mental health disorder and insufficient sleep. which have an economic impact of over USD 411 billion each year in the U.S. alone. Herbal tea, such as chamomile, lavender, and magnolia, induce sleep and calm down nervous system.
Geographical Segmentation:
The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Herbal Tea Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Some major companies in the market report include Tielka, Mountain Rose Herbs, TegaOrganicTea, Indigo Herbs Ltd, Tetley, The Indian Chai, R. Twining and Company Limited., Organic India, Arbor Teas, Buddha Teas, and The Hybrid Green Tea
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Emergen Research has segmented the global herbal tea market based on raw material, function, distribution channel, and region:
· Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Chamomile
Peppermint
Lemongrass
Ginger
Hibiscus
Others
· Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Cognitive Health
Digestive Health
Sleep Disorders
Others
· Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Online
Offline
The report addresses the following key points:
The report provides a forecast of Herbal Teas market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Herbal Teas market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the Herbal Teas market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Herbal Teas market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021.
