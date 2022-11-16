Global Plasticizers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Plasticizers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Plasticizers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Plasticizers Global Market Report 2022”, the plasticizers market size is predicted to reach a value of $13,342.7 million in 2020 to $13,951.6 million in 2021 at a growth rate of 0.04%. The growth in the plasticizers global market is mainly due to strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC), increased demand for industrial packaging products, increase in global chemicals mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In addition to this, faster economic growth, increasing demand for plasticizers from the healthcare sector have positively influencing the growth of plasticizers on the global level. The plasticizers market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to reach $16,693.5 million in 2025. The global plasticizers market is expected to reach $21,471.4 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The increasing demand for plasticizers from the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the plasticizers market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Plasticizers Market

Eco-friendly plasticizers is a key trend gaining popularity in the plasticizers global market. Eco-friendly plasticizers are organic esters that can be amplified into polymers to enhance the flexibility and stiffness of the end product through internal polymer morphology alteration. In addition, eco- friendly plasticizers are biodegradable and possess all the properties of a plasticizer. They are usually inert materials with low vapour pressure and high boiling points. Due to these factors, traditional plasticizers (phthalates plasticizers) have been increasingly replaced by environmentally friendly plasticizers. For instance, in April 2021, BASF, launched biomass balanced (BMB) plasticizers based on sustainable raw materials under product names Plastomoll DOA BMB, Palatinol N BMB, Hexamoll, Palatinol 10-P BMB and Dinch BMB. Organic waste or vegetable oils are used to make these products. Biomass balanced plasticizers have a reduced carbon footprint than traditional plasticizers, allowing for the conservation of fossil resources.

Overview Of The Plasticizers Market

The plasticizers market consists of sales of plasticizers by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce plasticizers. Plasticizers are chemical additives used to increase the plasticity or fluidity of a material. The dominant applications are for rubber, resins and plastics especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Phthalates Plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, Others, Non-Phthalates Plasticizers, DOTP, Adipates, Trimellitates, Epoxies, Benzoates

By Application: Flooring & Wall, Film & Sheet Coverings, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The plasticizers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd, Evonik Industries Ag, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides plasticizers global market outlook, plasticizers market analysis and an overview of plasticizers global market. The market report analyzes plasticizers market size, plasticizers global market growth drivers, plasticizers market segments, plasticizers market trends, plasticizers global market major players, plasticizers global market growth across geographies, and plasticizers global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

