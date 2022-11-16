Pet Camera Market will Hit the Big Revenue in Future | Strategic Overview, Emerging trends and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of pets and companion animals and growing need to monitor pets remotely, especially among working people, are key factors supporting market

Pet Camera Market Size – USD 95.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.4%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in pet camera features and functionalities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors accounting for the global pet camera market revenue growth are increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, growing need among the working population to monitor pets remotely, increasing expenditure on pet care and monitoring devices, and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Rising concerns about safety and comfort of pets, increasing installation of home security cameras, and technological advances in pet camera designs, features, and functionalities are among the other key factors driving growth of the global market revenue.

Pet cameras are increasingly being installed at homes to keep an eye on pets and companion animals remotely. These cameras come with a wide range of pet-specific features that can monitor, interact, train, entertain, and even offer treats to the pets. Pet cameras are gaining significant popularity among the working population, who constantly need to keep a check on their pets from their workplaces. Increasing risks of mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, phobias, and dementia in pet animals due to loneliness and inactivity when left alone at home are among the key reasons most people are investing in pet cameras nowadays.

Want to learn more on the Pet Camera market growth? Request for a Sample now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/759

The research has been based mainly on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from specialist sources about the Pet Camera market from 2021 to 2028. The report’s section on the competition landscape offers a detailed analysis of the market shares of the top Pet Camera industry players.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Guardzilla, Motorola Inc., Google LLC, Amazon Inc., Wagz Inc., Petcube Inc., PetChatz LLC, Ezviz Inc., Furbo, Acer Inc. (Pawbo Inc.), Zmodo Technology Corporation Ltd., and Vimtag LLC

Some Key Highlights

Among product type segments, the one-way video functionality segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global pet camera market in 2020. Pet cameras with one-way video functionality are suitable for live audio and video calls, and these devices are also compatible with smartphones and tablets. Rising demand for these devices owing to other viable features such as automatic treat dispensing, laser dot chase game, customizable built-in ringtone, temperature monitoring, and sound & motion detection is a key factor boosting the revenue growth of this segment.

Based on application, the treat dispensing was the most dominant of all segments in terms of revenue in 2020. Growing number of pet owners worldwide and rising demand for pet monitoring cameras with advanced, pet-friendly features including automatic treat dispensing are the major factors contributing to this segment’s growth.

Among regional markets, North America reached the largest revenue share in the global pet camera market in 2020. Rising pet culture – largely among millennials – increasing adoption and rescuing of pet animals, and growing adoption of companion animals for geriatric and disabled people are among the major factors driving the North America market growth. Rising concerns about pet safety and security, surging demand for pet monitoring cameras with high-tech features, and high per capita income in the region further drive the regional market growth.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/759

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Pet Camera market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

For the purpose of this report, the global pet camera market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

One-way Video Functionality

Two-way Video Functionality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Monitoring

Communicating

Treat Dispensing

Real-time Alert

Remote Training

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pet Owners

Veterinarians

Professional Trainers

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Offline Distribution Channels

Online Distribution Channels

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Pet Camera market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Read more on the global Pet Camera market report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pet-camera-market

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2028?

What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?



What is the end user perception toward?

How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?



What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?



What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/759

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Emergen Research:

Gas Sensors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gas-sensors-market

silicon photonics devices market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-photonics-devices-market

advanced driver assistance system market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-driver-assistance-system-market

Neurosurgery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurosurgery-market

Data Center Rack Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-rack-market

wood preservatives market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wood-preservatives-market

Gourmet Salt Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gourmet-salt-market

food-grade gases market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-grade-gases-market

automatic number plate recognition system market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automatic-number-plate-recognition-system-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.