Author Everton A. Robinson Designs a Guide for Children to Embrace Wisdom as a Philosophy and Way of Life
A collection of fifty principles of wisdom to inculcate in childrenCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisdom is one of the greatest qualities anyone can possess; more importantly, it is an essential attribute everyone should have. Wisdom is one of the keys to a fulfilling life—from living a happy, healthy, and successful personal life to being a sound member of society.
Have you ever thought about what you would have been like had you attained wisdom early on in life? Would things be different? Could the opportunities have been better? Should you have realized your fullest potential earlier? While you’ve learned wisdom until you are well along doesn’t mean your children also have to. Wisdom can be gained through experience over the years, but it can also be taught and imbibed by children early on.
Ordained Elder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Everton A. Robinson, cultivates fifty ‘seeds of wisdom’ in his book, A Child’s Guide to Wisdom, a valuable resource for parents, guardians, teachers, grandparents, and youth counselors in the transferal of wisdom to children. The seeds of wisdom are easy-to-remember fundamental principles essential to help children form good habits, develop good decision-making skills, exhibit sound character traits, and model good behavior.
A Child’s Guide to Wisdom plants each principle on every page in alphabetical order. The ‘seeds of wisdom’ are watered by a Wisdom Payment Chart that stipulates how much a child will earn every time he/she quotes the principle from memory, cultivated by numbers 1 to 21 that account for every recitation, and harvested through a certification signed by the adult after the child recites the principle from memory 21 times with a monetary bonus. “Research has shown that it takes 21 repetitions of a thought or action to form a habit,” writes Robinson.
Barbara Bamberger Scott from The US Review of Books says, “Robinson’s system appears both practical and beneficial for anyone who undertakes it… It could serve as an inspiration to parents wondering how to raise children in an age of moral confusion, focusing back on simple religious and ethical principles that endure.”
Robinson, after realizing that his skill, business acumen, and intellect were not enough and that he needed a relationship with God, studied the Bible with genuine passion, which commenced his fascination with the concept of wisdom. He embraced wisdom and decided to make it a way of life for his family. Sometime later, the author attended a business seminar where he learned the principles of success. He was so inspired by the success principles that he began to identify key wisdom principles to teach his children. With his wife’s encouragement, Robinson compiled the fifty principles he has come up with, authoring A Child’s Guide to Wisdom.
Producing a parenting manual that has proven effective with his daughters, Robinson hopes to spread his seeds of wisdom in the literary wonderland of Downtown Miami, partaking in the nation’s finest book festival that promotes lifelong positive impacts for children, the Miami Book Fair 2022.
Meet author Everton A. Robinson with his enriching book, A Child's Guide to Wisdom, at the Miami Book Fair 2022 exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at Section B — NE Second Ave. (between Third and Fourth Streets), Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus on November 20, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Twitter