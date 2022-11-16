Data Catalog Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing data proliferation is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 590 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.1%, Market Trends – Rising demand for business intelligence tools ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data catalog market size was USD 590 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing data proliferation and rising demand for business intelligence tools are key factors driving growth of the market. Due to numerous source systems or siloed data, use of data assets or their interpretation can frequently be inconsistent. By consolidating all information about data assets into a single platform, creation of a data catalog can reduce discrepancies and ongoing management will keep it coordinated and consistent. When a data catalog is automated, it can grow and update automatically, requiring less administrative help. The problem is to identify optimal data assets for work at hand because most organizations have an abundance of data, making it easy to find a data asset to use for analytics or reporting. Good data catalogs should include usage statistics as well as user ratings and reviews to facilitate decision-making.

A Global data catalog Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the data catalog industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the data catalog market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the data catalog market. In addition to historical data from 2017 to 2018, the research study provides an accurate forecast until 2027 for the data catalog market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cloud segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud deployment method segment holds a substantial market share because end-users in the data catalog market have access to comprehensive and adaptable solutions through cloud-based solutions. It offers features such as large storage capacities, improved data security, scalability, cost savings, and efficient data storage.

The banking and finance segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Banking and financial industries were among the first industries to use data categorization. The financial analysis uses statistical techniques to pinpoint financial issues. Financial data catalog integrates historical econometrics techniques with technology components of information science. In addition, employment of Machine Learning (ML), prescriptive analytics, and predictive modeling in financial details offers good chances for understanding financial data and fixing related issues.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. Inventions are given special attention in the U.S. and Canada. These nations have most vibrant and most competitive data catalog markets anywhere in the globe. Due to accelerated rate of infrastructure development and massive increase of data from all industry verticals, North America is regarded as one of the most promising regions for growth.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Data Catalog market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Data Catalog according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Microsoft, Alteryx, Amazon Web Services, TIBCO Software, Zaloni, Informatica, Alation, Tamr, IBM, and Datawatch Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the data catalog market based on component, deployment mode, end-user, and region:

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premise

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Retail & E-commerce

Banking & Finance

IT & Telecom

Others

Regional Analysis of the Data Catalog Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Data Catalog market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Data Catalog market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Data Catalog market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Data Catalog market.

Key Coverage of the Data Catalog Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Data Catalog market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Data Catalog market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

