Important Survey About Outdoor and Environmental Learning At Your School!  

The 2022 Census of Community-Based Outdoor and Environmental Learning in Maine is now open for responses from teachers, principals, early childhood educators, and out-of-school educators. We hope you will take some time to participate and represent your school! Please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022CBEL to take this 20-minute survey and share your incredibly important perspective on this work. We will be raffling off a grand prize $1000 gift card to L.L. Bean for anyone who has submitted a complete response, and weekly $250 gift cards to the Outdoor Learning Store in November.

Results from our 2019 survey had direct positive impacts for outdoor and environmental learning in Maine and were used to:

Increase funding from both state and private foundations for school programs

Inform professional development opportunities for educators

Justify legislative priorities, including the recently passed Climate Education bill

The more responses we get to our 2022 survey, the better we will be able to understand and support you in your outdoor and environmental learning work in Maine so please share the survey with your colleagues. We’re looking for information to find out the status of all of these amazing projects and work in Maine, especially after the significant investment of funds by the Department of Education and others.

To take this 20 minute survey please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022CBEL. Even if your school is not doing this type of work, please take the survey and tell us why. The survey will close on November 30th so please get your responses in soon!

The Census is being sponsored by Teach ME Outside, a partnership of the Maine Math and Science Alliance, Maine Environmental Education Association, and the Nature Based Education Consortium. For more information about the Census and Teach ME Outside, please visit teachmeoutside.org