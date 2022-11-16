Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Pharmaceutical Drug Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the pharmaceutical drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $975.03 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $975.03 billion in 2020 to $1.28 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases which is expected to drive the demand for pharmaceutical drugs. The pharmaceutical drug market size is expected to grow from $1.28 trillion in 2025 to $1.69 trillion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The pharmaceutical drugs market will be driven by the introduction of new technology such as stem cells and organ chip technologies during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market. Biomarkers are biological indicators which are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. They are helpful to predict the drug efficacy faster than conventional clinical endpoints, the point at which an undesired or abnormal effect of the drug is observed indicating withdrawal from therapy. Companies in this market are investing in the development of biomarkers for use in various activities such as tracking drug activity, studying pharmacodynamics (relationship between the drug concentration at the site of action and the biochemical and physiological effect) of drugs and to study diseases and treatment pathways. Companies such as Genentech and Janssen are increasingly investing in the use of biomarkers for understanding the efficacy of a potential respiratory drug. For example, Janssen has partnership with U-BIOPRED (unbiased biomarkers in prediction of respiratory disease outcomes), a group in Europe that aims to understand more about severe asthma.

Overview Of The Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

The pharmaceutical drug market consists of sales of goods and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and sell pharmaceutical drugs used to treat various diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs such as cardiovascular drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, genito-urinary drugs, hematology drugs and other drugs used to treat cardiovascular diseases, rare genetic disorders, infections, metabolic disorders, cancers, respiratory diseases and others. The pharmaceutical drug market is segmented into cardiovascular drugs; dermatology drugs; gastrointestinal drugs; genito-urinary drugs; hematology drugs; anti-infective drugs; metabolic disorders drugs; musculoskeletal disorders drugs; central nervous system drugs; oncology drugs; ophthalmology drugs; and respiratory disease drugs.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Cardiovascular Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global pharmaceutical drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi S.A, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxosmithKline, AstraZenec

