WEBINAR: Adult Education EF-M-39 Data Report – 11/29

The Maine Department of Education’s Data Team will be posting a webinar on the Adult Education EF-M-39 report in NEO on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 from 10:00am – 10:30am. Anyone who is responsible for reporting adult education data from districts is encouraged to attend.

This webinar will provide a brief overview of how to access the Adult Education EF-M-39B report in NEO and requirements for reporting Adult Education to the Maine Department of Education. This report has a direct correlation to subsidy that school administrative units will receive , therefore accurate, complete, and timely data is necessary.

To attend the webinar please use the link here. The webinar will be recorded and available on the Maine DOE’s MEDEMS Helpdesk Website following the webinar.

This report will open on December 1, 2022 and will be due on December 15, 2022.

For questions about this webinar please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896