Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,635 in the last 365 days.

WEBINAR: Adult Education EF-M-39 Data Report – 11/29

The Maine Department of Education’s Data Team will be posting a webinar on the Adult Education EF-M-39 report in NEO on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 from 10:00am – 10:30am. Anyone who is responsible for reporting adult education data from districts is encouraged to attend.

This webinar will provide a brief overview of how to access the Adult Education EF-M-39B report in NEO and requirements for reporting Adult Education to the Maine Department of Education. This report has a direct correlation to subsidy that school administrative units will receive, therefore accurate, complete, and timely data is necessary.

To attend the webinar please use the link here. The webinar will be recorded and available on the Maine DOE’s MEDEMS Helpdesk Website following the webinar.

This report will open on December 1, 2022 and will be due on December 15, 2022.

For questions about this webinar please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

WEBINAR: Adult Education EF-M-39 Data Report – 11/29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.