Virtual Reality Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Analysis, Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

Surge in adoption of automation in consumer sector in developing countries will fuel growth of the virtual reality market to a significant extent going ahead

Virtual Reality Market Size – USD 6.14 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.5%, Market Trends – Increased demand from gaming & entertainment sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to reach USD 43.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 27.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Virtual reality technology and solutions demand is increasing due to surge in usage of head-mounted displays in gaming and entertainment, as well as in the retail sector, which is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth going ahead. Virtual reality provides various benefits such as it allows users to immerse themselves in video games as one of the characters, learn to perform heart surgery virtually, and also enhances the quality of sports training to maximize performance.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Google, Eon Reality, Sony, Mindmaze, Panasonic Corporation, HTC, Firsthand Technology, and Cyberglove Systems.

Some Key Highlights

In March 2021, Square Yards, which is a brokerage firm, acquired PropVR, which is an AI-based platform specializing in developing digital property experiences using 3D technologies, augmented reality, and virtual reality. PropVR converts physical space or floor plan into an interactive 3D walkthrough. Square Yards covers the entire real-estate journey from search & discovery, mortgages, transactions, rentals, interiors, property management, and post-sales services.

Gesture tracking devices provide real-time data to computers to fulfil the user’s commands. Gesture recognition also offers better ergonomics for consumer devices. Motion sensors can track and interpret gestures, and use them as a primary source of data input. Moreover, rise in use of biometric systems in various fields of people’s lives, from home and cars, to shops, is also driving demand for these devices.

Virtual reality proved to be a game changer in the gaming sector as it boosts user experience. VR provides gamers with attractive virtual objects, and provides them ability to invite players into the game in the real-time. Broadcasters are also streaming live games in virtual reality and planning to sell virtual tickets to live games in the future so that anybody from any part of the world can watch the event. It will enable those fans who cannot afford to travel to the event, to be included remotely.

Emergen Research has segmented the global virtual reality market on the basis of offering, technology, device type, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Displays and Projectors

Sensors

Cameras

Position Trackers

Semiconductor Components

Others (Computer/video generator and combiner)

Software

Cloud-Based Services

Software Development Kits

VR Content Creation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Non-immersive

Semi and Fully Immersive

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Head-Mounted Displays

Projectors and Display Walls

Gesture-Tracking Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer

Gaming and Entertainment

Sports

Commercial

Education and Training

Retail and Ecommerce

Advertising

Travel and Tourism

Enterprise

Healthcare

Patient Care Management

Surgery

Pharmacy Management

Fitness Management

Medical Training and Education

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Automotive

Geospatial Mining

Real Estate (Architecture and Building Design)

