Green Tea Market Size by 2030 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of social media and e-commerce websites for marketing and advertising Green tea products

Various health benefits associated with drinking green tea, rapid advancement in tea packaging have led to an increase in shelf life & upsurge in export, leading to rising in the number of new brands” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green tea market size was USD 15.00 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Various health benefits associated with drinking green tea and rapid advancement in tea packaging have led to an increase in shelf life and upsurge in export, leading to a rise in the number of new green tea brands are key factors driving revenue growth of the global Green Tea market. Various health benefits associated with drinking green tea are driving revenue growth of the market. L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, slows the absorption of caffeine and aids in blood sugar regulation. This balances out the energy boost to prevent the jitters. Green tea may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by lowering LDL cholesterol and boosting blood flow in blood vessels, according to a study. These benefits are largely attributed to the anti-inflammatory properties of green tea.

The latest research report is cited as the first document to provide an update on the green tea markets hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses a significant threat to the future growth of the green tea industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business environment brought about by the outbreak, and highlights the significant impact on the market severely disrupted by the pandemic. This report therefore describes the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era. It aims to help companies in this sector overcome the massive impact of the pandemic and formulate new growth strategies to prepare for the intensification of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 7 October 2021, The Hybrid Green Tea, which is an Indian-based company, launched its varied ranges of A-Grade Green Teas. The tea mix products are hygienic and are subjected to quality control procedures. The company has also introduced varied flavors of green tea and Kahwa and is currently working on creating hybrid green tea.

The flavored segment revenue is expected to account for largest share over the forecast period due to growing demand for infused herbal green tea which contains various type of herbs that has many medicinal benefits and helps in improving immunity

The tea bags segment revenue accounted for largest share in 2021. Tea bags are useful and practical for making tea preparation quick and easy. They are commonly made from filter paper or food-grade plastic. Paper tea bags are used in Asian countries to retain loose tea leaves. When drinking loose leaf teas, the entire tea bag is dipped into hot water for some time releasing the flavor and aroma of the tea.

The online segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rapid growth of e-commerce and online payment gateway as well as a rapid rise in adoption of digital marketing enabling tea manufacturers and marketers to advertise and increase the visibility and availability of the green tea to a wider customer base.

Leading Companies of the Green Tea Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Unilever plc, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Associated British Foods plc, Bigelow Tea, Tetley, Numi, Inc. P.B.C., The Republic of Tea, Organic India, East West Tea Company, LLC, Northern Tea Merchants Ltd., and The Hybrid Green Tea.

Furthermore, the report divides the Green Tea market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Green Tea market on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Flavored

Unflavored

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Tea bags

Instant mixes

Loose tea leaves

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Green Tea market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Green Tea market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Green Tea Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Green Tea market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Green Tea market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Green Tea market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

