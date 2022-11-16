Ellen Beth Berman Champions the Beauty in the Mundanity of Life in “The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches”
A collection of poems that prods readers to awaken to the intrinsic beauty of everydayCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rooster stands each passing day on the highest perch and crows to signal the sunrise. But what can a rooster teach us upon awakening? How do you welcome the dawn of a new day? Author Ellen Beth Berman brings to light the lessons that come with an ordinary rooster and its simple routine through poetry in The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches.
Ellen Beth Berman is a woman who views life on a positive note. She values what life brings, sees grace even in the face of adversity, and appreciates life’s riches in the love of family and friends. Inspired by her commonplace experiences, Berman pens her insights and epiphanies, thus authoring faith-based poetry weaved with philosophical context.
The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches is a collection of profound poems and prose with creative imagery beaming with hope as it paints a picture of wisdom in the seemingly simple aspects of everyday, mundane living, starting with a rooster that heralds a new waking day. The poems leave readers room to ponder, especially driving a look inwards into the soul. Berman’s principle is simple yet often overlooked—by knowing ourselves first, diving deep into the depths of our being, we get a better understanding of the world around us and find G-d in this plane of existence. A snippet, Berman writes, “Find the Divine light embedded in each day, awaiting your discovery!”
Conferred with a Star of Excellence from the Hollywood Book Reviews, a special seal awarded only to books of exceptional merit, and a recipient of The US Review of Books Recommended Seal, Ellen Beth Berman amplifies ‘The Voice of the Rooster’ in the literary wonderland of Downtown Miami, partaking in the nation’s finest book festival and an internationally recognized model of excellence, the Miami Book Fair 2022.
Catch Ellen Beth Berman’s The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches at the Miami Book Fair 2022, available exclusively in The Reading Glass Books located at Section B — NE Second Ave. (between Third and Fourth Streets), Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus on November 18, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
May ‘The Voice of the Rooster’ resonate within you and awaken you to the intrinsic beauty of every day. Get to know more about author and poet Ellen Beth Berman on her website at www.ellenbermanbook.com and grab a copy of The Voice of the Rooster And the Lessons It Teaches, available at www.readingglassbooks.com and across other major online bookstore resellers.
