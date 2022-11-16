Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,624 in the last 365 days.

Poe on Grab commission rate hike

PHILIPPINES, November 16 - Press Release
November 16, 2022

Poe on Grab commission rate hike

Concerned agencies should step in and look into the plan to impose a two-percent increase in the commission rate of a ride-hailing firm.

This is unconscionable in the midst of economic hardships that Filipinos face to get through every day.

Every peso that drivers and riders earn comes from hard work poured to bring passengers home or delivery parcels right at our doorsteps.

Instead of eating up a slice of their earnings, they should get more in terms of social protection and benefits.

As vital frontliners in the service sector, riders and drivers have helped keep the local economy going.

They, too, long for an easy ride.

You just read:

Poe on Grab commission rate hike

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.