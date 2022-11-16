PHILIPPINES, November 16 - Press Release

November 16, 2022 Pia: Airport, tourism personnel should not be burdened to decide to remove their face mask; wearing of face mask is a right and choice Manifestation on the budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT) Mr. President, point of information, in Singapore and Thailand, they have a similar mandate [voluntary and optional wearing of mask, like the Philippines]. In fact, in Singapore, indoor and outdoor, they have no mask requirement. But in restaurants, airports, naka-mask sila. I think it's an Asian thing, we're [Asians] very careful. So I personally think it's a human right if they [Philippine airport and tourism personnel] want to wear their mask, they can. I don't think it should be a burden. They should be able to. It's their choice. Having represented the health sector for many years [as former Senate health committee chair], I don't think that we should consider it, and I don't think it's the burden of DOT to come up with a plan to have our people who are seen in the airports or tourist industries take off their masks. I believe that's their choice. I would prefer to wear a mask. I only take it off kung malalayo ako sa mga tao. I am just stating my opinion because I will be defending the DOH budget so his honor can also direct the questions to DOH when we defend it, but I think it helps us prevent the spread if people will choose to wear it, your honors.