Lapid: Increase service incentive leave, additional benefits of employees

November 16, 2022

PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid on Tuesday, November 16, has filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1511 which pushes to raise the number of paid service incentive leave (SIL) credits granted to qualified employees from five to ten.

The proposed measure seeks to amend a provision of the Labor Code of the Philippines, which stipulates that "every employee who has rendered at least one year of service shall be entitled to a yearly service incentive leave of five days."

Lapid maintained that increasing the grant of paid leaves is not only advantageous on the part of the employees, but that of the employers as well.

"Mahalagang aspeto ng worker's welfare and benefits ang pagkakaloob ng mga leaves upang ang ating mga manggagawa ay magkaroon ng pahanon para sa kani-kanilang mga pamilya, makapag-bakasyon at makapaglaan ng oras sa sarili. Anumang dagdag na service incentive leave ay malaking tulong sa kanila at ito ay pagsunod sa mandato sa ating Saligang Batas sa pagseseguro ng makataong kondisyon ng trabaho," Lapid explained.

In the bill's explanatory note, Lapid said that getting time off from work every now and then is a good way to prevent occupational stress and burnout and promote work-life balance. Additional leaves are likewise beneficial to employers as this would improve the employees' morale, well-being, and productivity, as well as employee retention.

However, SBN 1511 retains exemptions under Presidential Decree No. 442, saying the proposed revision shall not apply to those who already enjoy a 10-day paid service incentive leave, those working in establishments which have less than 10 employees, and establishments exempted by the labor secretary.

