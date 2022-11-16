President starts Thailand visit, attendance in 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

VIETNAM, November 16 -

BANGKOK — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, his spouse Trần Thị Nguyệt Thu, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Wednesday, starting an official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his spouse came to the airport to greet the Vietnamese leader and his spouse, who were also welcomed with a 21-gun salute – a special ceremony showing the importance Thailand attaches to the visit by the President of Việt Nam, a leading partner of Thailand in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Mekong cooperation framework.

During the trip from November 16 to 19, President Phúc and his spouse are scheduled to meet the King and Queen of Thailand, hold talks with the Thai PM and witness the signing of some cooperation documents, have meetings with other leaders of Thailand, and receive representatives of some friendship organisations and large enterprises. On this occasion, he will also take part in a Việt Nam - Thailand business forum and several trade and investment promotion activities between the two countries.

As part of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, President Phúc will attend the CEO Summit, important sessions of the event, and bilateral meetings with APEC leaders and guests. The Vietnamese delegation will also engage in all major activities of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and meet with important partners and big businesses in the region. — VNS