Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,621 in the last 365 days.

Zubiri Files Resolution Forming Senate Oversight Committee for Confidential and Intelligence Funds

PHILIPPINES, November 16 - Press Release
November 16, 2022

Zubiri Files Resolution Forming Senate Oversight Committee for Confidential and Intelligence Funds

As the Senate continues with the budget deliberations for the 2023 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri filed a proposed resolution forming a Select Oversight Committee to investigate government agencies' utilization of their allocated confidential and intelligence funds.

"It has long been the practice of the Senate to constitute a Select Oversight Committee for confidential and intelligence funds," Zubiri said. "Since the 10th Congress, the Senate has always formed the Select Oversight Committee, and we are going to continue that for the 19th Congress."

The 2023 GAB marks Php9,287,675,000 for confidential and intelligence funds--with Php4,330,048,000 as confidential and Php4,957,627,000 as intelligence.

"It is our job, as an independent and democratic Senate, to keep watch over the use of the national budget. That is especially true for these sensitive funds, which are not subject to the usual auditing rules and procedures of the Commission on Audit. Being that we cannot identify the particulars of their usage ahead of time, the Committee is our way of subjecting these funds to checks and balances."

"These funds are important in allowing our agencies to conduct necessary programs, operations, and activities for the safety and security of our people. But we need to be vigilant about how these funds are used, which will be the function of our Special Oversight Committee."

The proposed Committee will be composed of three members of the majority, one minority, and will be headed by the Senate President.

You just read:

Zubiri Files Resolution Forming Senate Oversight Committee for Confidential and Intelligence Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.