Benzyl Alcohol Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

Rising demand for benzyl alcohol as an antiparasite medication & popular preservative in injectable pharmaceutical drugs is a major factor driving market growth

Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Growing consumer demand for benzyl alcohol as a preservative in skin creams in place of paraffin” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global benzyl alcohol market size was USD 57.20 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for benzyl alcohol as an anti-parasite medication and popular preservative in injectable pharmaceutical drugs, growing use of benzyl alcohol in paints and coatings, and growing consumer demand for benzyl alcohol as a preservative in skin creams in place of paraffin are primarily factors driving market growth of the benzyl alcohol market. The global market for benzyl alcohol is predicted to increase significantly over the next 10 years due to vast number of industries where the chemical is used as an ingredient, particularly in paint & coatings and cosmetics industries. A growing number of people are using commercially produced personal goods that have the chemical as an active element. Additionally, elderly people require ongoing medical assistance in the form of intravenous drugs that contain benzyl alcohol as a preservative. Benzyl alcohol can be used to make a wide variety of products due to its low toxicity and volatility including paints and coatings, taste and fragrance, personal care items, and pharmaceuticals. Other applications for benzyl alcohol include degreasing, polyamide dyeing, and bonding aid.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The paints & coatings segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Benzyl alcohol functions as a solvent and is an ingredient in lacquers, paints, epoxy resin coatings, and inks. Benzyl alcohol is the active component of several paint strippers because it works well as a solvent for coatings including paint, shellac, and lacquer. In addition, benzyl alcohol is a powerful solvent that is free of dangerous air pollutants when coupled with a viscous material to assist it adhere to coatings. Paint strippers that don't include Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), such as methylene chloride paint strippers, are being replaced with benzyl alcohol and benzyl alcohol blends. In particular, it has been discovered that benzyl alcohol works well on standard aviation coatings (e.g., epoxy primer and polyurethane topcoat). These are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The epoxy resins segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. In compositions comprising cured epoxy, benzyl alcohol is a typical nonreactive ingredient. Benzyl alcohol is a key element in many chemical compounds used in the construction industry. It is utilized in paint strippers, epoxy resin systems, and cleaning products having a stripping effect due to its lower volatility and relatively high boiling point of 205 °C. Benzoyl alcohol also promotes flow by acting as a diluent, a viscosity reducer, and other similar functions because it is miscible with reactive elements. The hazardous substance information system of German legal accident insurance for the construction industry (BG BAU), GISBAU1, has determined exposure to benzyl alcohol when applying these products at construction sites, due to the material's significance for epoxy resin coatings, in the construction industry.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising government initiatives and regulations regarding use of benzyl alcohol as excipients in medical products and also for evaluating safety and efficacy of benzyl alcohol product applications in various end-use industries, which are also contributing significantly to demand for benzyl alcohol, hence driving revenue growth of the market in this region. For instance, on 9 October 2017, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved use of benzoic acid and benzyl alcohol as excipients and are primarily used as solubilizing agents and/or preservatives in medicinal products, hence driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

On 24 November 2021, Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited announced expand its production of benzoyl chloride in Europe. Valtris Advanced Organics, a manufacturer of chlorinated toluene derivatives utilized in a variety of end markets such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, and automotive, serves clients globally from its three manufacturing facilities.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Hubei Greenhome Materials Technology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited, Finar Limited, Greenfield Global Inc., INEOS Group Ltd., Elan Chemical Company, Inc., Alfa Aesar, Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd., and Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft.

Furthermore, the report divides the Benzyl Alcohol market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global benzyl alcohol market based on grade, application, end-use and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cleaning Agent

Synthetic Solvent

Epoxy Resins

Bacteriostatic Preservatives

Dielectric Solvent

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the benzyl alcohol Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the benzyl alcohol market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the benzyl alcohol market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the benzyl alcohol market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the benzyl alcohol market and its key segments?

Overview of the Benzyl Alcohol Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Benzyl Alcohol industry

