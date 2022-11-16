Sunshine Biopharma Enters Into a Collaboration Agreement with a Leading Lipid Nanoparticle Formulation Company for Its K1.1 Anticancer mRNA Project

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with one of North America’s leading lipid nanoparticle (“LNP”) companies. The purpose of the collaboration is to advance the development of Sunshine Biopharma’s mRNA-based anticancer macromolecule, K1.1.



The Company’s collaboration partner will prepare two LNP formulations (K1.1a and K1.1b) of Sunshine Biopharma’s in-house developed antineoplastic mRNA, K1.1. Sunshine Biopharma had previously shown that its K1.1 mRNA is capable of destroying cancer cells in vitro, including multidrug resistant breast cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR), ovarian adenocarcinoma cells (OVCAR-3), and pancreatic cancer cells (SUIT-2). Parallel studies using normal human cells (HMEC) showed that K1.1 mRNA had little or no cytotoxic effects.

The partner generated K1.1a::LNP and K1.1b::LNP will be used to conduct in vivo studies on xenograft mice expressing the in vitro tested human cancers as well as liver cancer. Should these mice studies prove successful, the Company can advance relatively rapidly to conducting human trials. The LNP formulated K1.1 mRNA can be readily adapted for delivery into patients using the recently gained knowledge from the mRNA vaccine technology.

“We are delighted to be working with our new partner and their fully integrated team of experts in LNP technology,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma recently acquired Nora Pharma Inc. and as a result the Company now has 36 employees and 50 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada. In parallel, Sunshine Biopharma is continuing its drug development R&D program. In addition to the K1.1 anticancer mRNA project, the Company is working on the development Adva-27a, a small molecule having the unique ability to destroy multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer cells, small-cell lung cancer cells, breast cancer cells, and uterine sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for pancreatic cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University’s Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is also engaged in the development of a COVID-19 treatment in collaboration with the University of Arizona. The project, currently in advanced stages of preclinical studies, is focused on the development of an inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 PLpro protease. PLpro is unique to the SARS group of Coronaviruses and is responsible for suppressing the human immune system making this group of viruses more deadly.

