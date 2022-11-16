Integer Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference which is being held at the Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY from November 29 - December 1, 2022. Joe Dziedzic, president & CEO will present on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:10 a.m. ET.



The presentation and Q&A session, will be accessible via a live webcast and may be accessed from the "News & Events" page of Integer's website at https://investor.integer.net/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations. Replays of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.