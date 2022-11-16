Aunalytics Introduces Enterprise Analytics as a Managed Service for Enterprises in Secondary and Tertiary Markets

Leading Data Management and Analytics Provider Couples Powerful Data Management and AI-driven Analytics Technology with a Team of Data Scientists and Engineers so Enterprise Organizations Can Remain Competitive and Thrive in Today’s Data-driven Environment

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH BEND, Ind., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics, a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced today it has initiated Enterprise Analytics, a managed service comprised of experts in data analytics, data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The new solution couples the tools and technology required to help enterprises achieve their analytics objectives for business success.



Organizations need an enterprise data strategy and AI-powered analytics intelligence to better understand their customers, provide insights for new products and services, and improve operational excellence. Yet enterprises in secondary and tertiary markets are often challenged with hiring and retaining the technical talent needed to develop and execute complex analytics solutions.

Analytics typically poses difficulties in three areas:

Data – Data is often siloed, dirty, and difficult to join; data points that are needed don’t exist; and it’s a challenge to share insights rapidly across the enterprise.

– Data is often siloed, dirty, and difficult to join; data points that are needed don’t exist; and it’s a challenge to share insights rapidly across the enterprise. Technology – Legacy data warehouses were not set up for the volume, variety, and velocity of today’s data; data is based on systems of record, not for analysis; and automation and integration capabilities are lacking, as are machine learning and AI capabilities.

– Legacy data warehouses were not set up for the volume, variety, and velocity of today’s data; data is based on systems of record, not for analysis; and automation and integration capabilities are lacking, as are machine learning and AI capabilities. People – Hiring and retaining needed technical talent is time intensive; data science expertise and AI resources are difficult to find; and IT teams can find it overwhelming with where to start.



Aunalytics offers an all-in-one platform that includes an advanced cloud infrastructure, top level security and compliance with 24/7/365 monitoring, comprehensive data management and analytics, and AI- and machine learning-powered data analytics. The company’s pool of data scientists and engineers work alongside its customers’ data, IT, and business intelligence teams in a partnership model that facilitates their business outcomes.

Enterprise Analytics delivers distinct advantages that help companies achieve return on their investment (ROI):

Managed analytics services overcome secondary and tertiary market difficulty in hiring and retaining the talent needed for an analytics program.

Powerful industry-specific analytics with predictive capabilities built by Aunalytics’ data scientists enables customers to competitively position for the future.

Transactional data mining transforms data into an asset for growth.

Enterprise Analytics is an end-to-end solution, meaning customers don’t need to piece together technologies; Aunalytics brings the talent and technology to do it all, from data integration to data-driven insights.

An approach that prioritizes stronger vs. weaker use cases maximizes both short-term and long-term ROI; within the first 90 days, Aunalytics will estimate potential ROI for the highest priority use cases. This customer intelligence model has been shown to generate 390% ROI in the first year.



“We understand the challenges that enterprises in secondary and tertiary markets face when striving for digital transformation, which is a requirement for all organizations who want to remain competitive and thrive in today’s business environment,” said Kyle Davis, Vice President of Managed Analytics, Aunalytics. “Organizations partner with Aunalytics for both the technology and expertise they need to realize value from their data. Analytics is a program, not a project. We extend their in-house teams so they have the consistent long-term expertise it takes to achieve ROI and business outcomes from data analytics.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-sized businesses and enterprises. Selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies, Aunalytics offers managed IT services and managed analytics services, private cloud services, and a private cloud-native data platform for data management and analytics. Aunalytics’ data management platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI – unifying distributed data silos into a single source of truth for highly accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI for accurate mission-critical insights. To solve the talent gap that so many mid-sized businesses and enterprises located in secondary markets face, Aunalytics’ side-by-side digital transformation model provides the technical talent needed for data management and analytics success in addition to its innovative technologies and tools. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .