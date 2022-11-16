BrewBilt Manufacturing Continues to Expand Its Market Share, While Brewery Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW), announces that the Company has hired more fabricators to keep up with demand as the company expands to accommodate new market growth.



BrewBilt Manufacturing is known as a quality brand for customers building a brewery. With a decade of building systems, BrewBilt continues to grow at a steady pace and has expanded its proprietary systems and accessories.

Chairman and CEO Jef Lewis stated, “As mentioned before, the Company has had a good year with steady growth as it continues to ship new brewhouses to the East Coast and Europe. We have filled several new employee positions in sales and fabrication as we deliver a new brewhouse to Griffon Brewery and Gastropub in Lewiston, New York and continue new production and fabrication for other customers, such as Ghost Town Brewing in Oakland, California, Dancing Fox Winery & Brewery in Lodi, California, and Mad Finn Brewing Co. in Finland.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “How does this affect our business and our shareholders? We are working closely with our broker/dealer on plans to move to a higher exchange. Our revenue is expanding on a daily basis, and profitability is on the near horizon. This will afford BrewBilt to repurchase shares, reduce debenture transactions and implement a dividend program for our shareholders.”



ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: ( http://www.brewbilt.com )

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brewhouses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

