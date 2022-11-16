BrewBilt Brewing Expands Retail Reach as Its Craft Beers Enter Albertsons’ Safeway Stores in NorCal

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces another new milestone for retail customers demanding BrewBilt Brewing’s craft beers.

The Company has a Type 23 License in the State of California which allows for up to an annual production of 60,000 BBL of craft beer. This equates to $36,000,000 in revenue. The Company plans to seek a Type 1 License which will allow for an unlimited production amount.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “As mentioned last week, we are one of the fastest expanding new brewers in the USA as we have built a quality commercial brewery in the past 12 months and launched our core craft beers in the past four months. Our products are everywhere locally in the Grass Valley area, and we are now proud to be an Albertsons/Safeway vendor. Grocery Outlets and other grocery store chains who are currently selling our craft beers are reordering and very pleased with the quality and service we’re providing.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “How does this affect our business and our shareholders? We are working closely with our broker/dealer on plans to move to a higher exchange. Our revenue is expanding on a daily basis, and profitability is on the near horizon. This will afford BrewBilt to repurchase shares, reduce debenture transactions and implement a dividend program for our shareholders.”

The Company is now being recognized for its German-inspired beers using traditional techniques and California craft malts and other local ingredients. BrewBilt Brewing Company has very good ratings on the popular craft beer rating site Untappd.com.

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

