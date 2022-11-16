DLH to Participate in Truist Industrials & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare and human services provider to the federal government, today announced that it will participate in the Truist Industrials & Services Summit on December 6, 2022 at the JW Marriott Essex House Hotel in New York. The day will consist of one-on-one meetings with management, and institutional investors are encouraged to contact Truist directly to set up time with the Company. A presentation will also be available on the Company’s website.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,300 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit http://www.DLHcorp.com.

