Valworx Releases New Product Line: All Stainless Air Actuated Sanitary Ball Valves

/EIN News/ -- CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valworx announced today the release of their new line of all stainless air actuated sanitary ball valves. Valworx air actuated all stainless sanitary ball valves feature Tri-Clamp ends for hygienic connections, and all materials comply with applicable FDA, USDA, and 3-A standards. Valworx air actuated all stainless sanitary ball valves are suitable for use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and pet care. 

Highlighted Features

• Available in 2-way (On/Off) and 3-way (L & T Port) ball valve 

• All stainless construction 

• Highly polished valve internals and end caps with 8-12 Ra finish 

• Tri-Clamp ends for hygienic connections 

• 100% tested with full traceability of all valve components 

• Forged ASTM 316L stainless steel valve body and end caps 

• Corrosion-resistant 316 stainless steel actuator body, pistons & stems 

• Electro-polished actuator body 

• NEMA 4/4X (IP66) actuator enclosure for washdown applications 

• Namur and ISO mounting standards 

• Highly visible valve position indicator 

• Coated springs for additional corrosion resistance (spring return only)

Videos: 

All Stainless Air Actuator

Immediately Available

Valworx air actuated all stainless sanitary ball valves are available for immediate sale and shipment in sizes ranging from 1/2 to 4 inches. Stainless Rack & Pinion actuator is also available for individual sale. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. ET usually ship same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact Information:
Caroline Crowe
Strategic Account Manager
sales@valworx.com
704-987-9803

Attachment


Featured Image for Valworx Inc.

Featured Image for Valworx Inc.

