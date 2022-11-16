Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,608 in the last 365 days.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582237&tp_key=d8e12074c1

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.