Global Fast Fashion Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2022”, the fast fashion market is predicted to reach a value of $68.63 billion in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.0% since 2015. The fast fashion market size is expected to grow from $68.63 billion in 2020 to $163.46 billion in 2025 at a rate of 19.0%. The fast fashion market growth is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 and reach $211.90 billion in 2030. The increasing adoption of trendy and affordable clothes by the youth population is expected to propel the growth of the fast fashion market over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Fast Fashion Market

Fashion apparel manufacturing companies are investing in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology in order to combine the physical and online worlds of retailing. VR helps in enabling customers to virtually try on outfits through customized measurements functionality that employs AR technology. This makes the online shopping experience more exciting, interactive and entertaining. It also helps to attract more conventional shoppers to online retail sites. Through these technologies buyers can see the product on themselves before making a purchase. For instance, US retail giant Amazon, developed an app that works as a virtual fitting room allowing shoppers to try on clothes prior to their purchase. Also, online fashion retailer, ASOS launched a ‘Virtual Catwalk’ which is a video service where the customer can see the clothing items on models in movement using augmented reality.

Overview Of The Fast Fashion Market

The fast-fashion market report consists of sales of fast fashion clothing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture on-trend clothing and apparel. Fast fashion means garments that move quickly from the catwalk to retail to meet new trends. Fast fashion clothing collections are supported by the foremost recent fashion trends presented at fashion week runway shows or worn by celebrities.

Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Gender: Women's wear, Men's wear

• By Age: Adults wear, Teens wear, Kids wear, Other Ages

• By Type: Pants, Coat, Skirt, Other Types

• By Geography: The global fast fashion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, New Look

