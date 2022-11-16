Agricultural Pheromones Market has witnessed a growth from USD 7,992.4 Million from 2020 to 2027 with highest 15.3% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural pheromones market is projected to be worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands. Pheromones are a vital part of monitoring and management methods intended for agricultural crop pests. Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attract-and-kill are amongst the direct approaches for pest control depending on pheromones' application. For instance, pheromones traps find usage in monitoring particular pests in agricultural lands. Constant monitoring of insects allows infestation detection prior to its occurrence. Early pest detection using pheromone traps lessens damage to agricultural crops and plants.

The agricultural pheromones market comprises of sales of the chemical compounds produced by animals and insects and used to facilitate social contact by organisations, sole proprietors, and partnerships. Insects emit these pheromones to seek out food and entice mates. Synthetic pheromones are used to trap insects and pests that ruin crops and to alter the behaviour of pests.

Sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and other types are the primary categories of agricultural pheromones. Sex pheromones are scents given off by either men or women that cause the opposite sex to exhibit one or more behavioural responses, attracting the two sexes to one other for mating. Using dispensers, traps, and sprayers, agricultural pheromones can perform tasks like detection and monitoring, mass trapping, mating disruption, and other functions in crops of field crops, vegetables, orchard crops, and other crop types.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the agricultural pheromones market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the agricultural pheromones market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the agricultural pheromones market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural pheromones market on the basis of product type, application mode, function, crop type:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traps

Sprayers

Dispensers

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Vegetables

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2019, CABI entered into a collaboration with Koppert Biological Systems for sustainable agricultural practice to combat the tomato leafminer. The partnership is intended to make sustainable biological controls accessible to invasive weeds and pests in developing and underdeveloped nations.

Mating disruption is garnering significant traction in the market attributed to its diverse cropping circumstances. The pheromones application for pest control provides a promising solution to the challenges associated with the development of substitutes to mitigate hazards caused by chemical pesticides to the environment and human health.

The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.

Europe, led by France, contributed to a significant market share in 2019 attributed to rising usage of insecticides in crop production lands and increasing production of food crops.

