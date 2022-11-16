video management software market Growing Rapidly with Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The government and public spaces segment held the largest share in video management software market by end user, in 2021

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video management software market size is forecast to reach US$ 19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2027. Video management system manages a surveillance workflow by integrating cameras, encoders, recording systems, underlying storage infrastructure and analytics software, at a single interface at video management server. It can be a network video recorder (NVR) and digital video recorder (DVR) surveillance system. There are various applications of video management software such as smart surveillance software, IP camera software, video storage and data management, mobile monitoring and streaming and many others. The growth contributing factors of this market are increasing crime rates and security concerns, growing government initiatives for public security and rise in research of artificial intelligence and machine learning based on video management software. However, an increase in stringent government regulations is a restricting factor for the growth of video management software market.

Key Takeaways

1. Theon-premise segment held the largest market share in the Video Management Software market segmented by deployment. This is owing to cyber security concerns on cloud storage and ease of access at single site.

3. North America market held the largest market share of 37%, in 2021. This is due to rise in crime rates, growing research in artificial intelligence based and Internet protocol based technologies.

4. The rise in crime rates and security concerns, growing government initiatives for public security and rise in research of artificial intelligence and machine learning based video management software are the contributing factors in the growth of Video Management Software market. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the need of remote monitoring which helped in the growth of video management software market.

Segmental Analysis:

Video Management Software Market Segment Analysis- By Technology: The Video Management Software market by technology has been segmented into Analog based and Internet Protocol based. The Internet protocol (IP) based segment held the largest share of 65% in 2021. This is owing to the growing demand for remote monitoring and need for cost efficient as well as high video quality solutions. As a result of the increasing use of Internet Protocol (IP) technology devices such as IP Camera, there is a need for IP compatible video management software. This helps the market to grow further. Internet protocol (IP)-based video management software provides benefits such as enhanced image quality, remote and mobile monitoring, flexible & scalable systems, advanced intelligent video, and low total cost. The open platform video management software enables IP cameras with inbuilt analytics, which gives the surveillance system greater business insight.

Video Management Software Market Segment Analysis- By End User: The Video Management Software market by end user has been segmented into energy & power, banking financial services and insurance, healthcare, residential, manufacturing, retail, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, government & public spaces, it & telecom, educational institutes, others. The government and public spaces segment held the largest share of 30%, in 2021. This is due to growing safety concerns for public property and cross border migrations. This increasing threat to national security is enabling government authorities to implement advanced video surveillance solutions. In October 2021, a report by Oosto, a security service provider, stated that the city of Detroit managed to reduce crime by 50% under Project Green Light, a smart initiative that uses public and private cameras to identify crimes around town.

Video Management Software Market Segment Analysis- By Geography: The Video Management Software market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America held the largest Video Management Software market share with 37%of total market size. This is attributed to increasing crime rate leading to need for surveillance and video management and the rise in adoption of advanced artificial intelligence and internet protocol based technologies. In April 2022, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has announced the launch of FORXAI Video Security Solution (VSS), an offering that includes its FORXAI Video Security Solution for Intelligent Surveillance and point-of-entry solution, FORXAI Video Security Solution for Secure Access.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Video Management Software Industry are -

1. AxxonSoft

2. Milestone Systems

3. Axis Communications Inc.

4. Avigilon Corporation

5. Verint Systems



