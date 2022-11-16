Rail strikes and travel costs continue to hold people back from attending in person events

'let’s not forget the benefits virtual and hybrid also extoll; starting with flexibility that is immune to travel disruption as anyone can tune in from anywhere.'” — Becky Balchin

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we move forward from the pandemic and back into the world as we knew it, people have been able to enjoy in person events once more. Be that from an industry or leisure perspective. However, with the current concerns over rail strikes, petrol prices and the general increase in costs of everything from food to accommodation - are people still being held back from the face to face events world?

While the pandemic initially ground a halt to non-essential networking activities, it accelerated the growth of virtual events. Learning that it was possible to hold large-scale events and summits from the comfort of a home office, the digital events space exploded, and the hybrid events world came into a league of its own.

But as record travel chaos continues, it begs the question - has the events industry been too quick to return to in person events?

Rail strikes and the continuing cost of living crisis are proving to be big factors here. The largest instance of industrial action by railway workers in decades, alongside the general cost of travel and accommodation, isn’t just impacting those travelling for holidays and leisure; it’s creating whole new challenges for those travelling for business and their event organisers.

With these costs and distributions in mind, it’s no wonder many of us are left wondering, have we returned to ‘normality’ too soon and were we better off enjoying the flexibility and not to mention reliably, of hosting events and conferences online?

Becky Balchin, Head of Project Operations at Kingston based event specialists, Live Group, comments on the situation at present and the advantages that virtual events still hold over those arranged to be attended in person.

“While I completely agree that in-person events offer a slew of benefits over digital, let’s not forget the benefits virtual and hybrid also extoll; starting with flexibility that is immune to travel disruption as anyone can tune in from anywhere. They also incur a significantly lower environmental impact by cutting down the transportation of staff, guests and equipment. And they’ve encouraged us to really rethink how inclusive in-person events actually are for anyone with additional accessibility needs.”

Becky leads teams to deliver everything from global exhibitions to flagship Government summits, including recent events for the Cabinet Office, the Department for International Trade and EY and has witnessed the industry evolve with current issues.

“The events industry has certainly transformed over the 40 years that Live Group has been in business. And while we are genuinely happy to see face-to-face meetings and events back with a bang, we’re also encouraging our clients and the industry at large to remember the many benefits that technology now brings when it comes to creating more flexible, sustainable and inclusive experiences.”

With travel disruptions affecting everybody right now, not just those travelling for work or leisure; it’s a real conundrum as to whether virtual spaces should still be available for the insurance and security factor, should face to face experiences be disrupted by rail strikes and all manner of cost of living based issues at present. However, it’s clear that the events industry has learnt to cope with these challenges and is equipt for riding the storm through any disruptions that they may face.