Global Electronic Products Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Electronic Products Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Electronic Products Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Electronic Products Global Market Report 2022”, the electronic products market share is predicted to reach a value of $1,191.2 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% since 2015. The market is expected to increase from $1,191.2 billion in 2020 to $1,653.2 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.8%. The increase is mainly due to the lockdown increasing demand for various electronic products as employees and students have switched to the online mode. The electronic products market is expected to grow from $1,653.2 billion in 2025 to $2,169.6 in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The rapid pace of innovations in electronics technology is stimulating consistent demand for newer and faster electronic products and applications.

Key Trends In The Electronic Products Market

The growing demand for 360 degree dual camera is increasing as it can shoot or capture videos in all directions, giving a 360-degree view to viewers. A virtual reality headset is required to create a 360-degree view, and some equipment manufacturers are already in the market with their specially designed camera for recording 360-degree videos. Many others companies in the video cameras market are also working on the professional grade cameras, while others are developing cameras for consumers that will give 360 views. For instance, in 2019, GoPro, an American technology company, launched GoPro MAX, which is a 360-degree VR camera with 180-degree cameras on either side.

Overview Of The Electronic Products Market

The electronic products market consists of sales of electronic products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce electronic products. These include semiconductors, audio and video equipment and other electronic components. Electronic products are electronic devices that store, generate or transmit information in electronic form. These are components used for controlling the flow of electrical currents for information processing and system control. Electronic products include televisions, speaker systems, household-type video cameras, jukeboxes, and amplifiers for musical instruments are used for various applications such as entertainment and communication.

Electronic Products Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Electronic Products Market Segmentation

• By Type: Audio And Video Equipment, Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component

• By End-Use: B2B, B2C

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global electronic products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co ltd, SK Hynix Inc, Qualcomm, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Micron Technology

Electronic Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides electronic products global market analysis and an overview of electronic products global market. The market report analyzes electronic products global market size, electronic products global market growth drivers, electronic products global market segments, electronic products global market major players, electronic products market growth across geographies, and electronic products market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

