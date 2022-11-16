Submit Release
Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the central nervous system drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of The global central nervous system drugs market reached a value of nearly $125.27 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $125.27 billion in 2020 to $163.04 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of psychological disorders which is expected to drive the demand for central nervous system drugs. The central nervous system (CNS) drugs market is expected to grow from $163.04 billion in 2025 to $210.91 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The market in the forecast period is expected to be supported by growing government for mental health awareness.

Key Trends In The Central Nervous System Drugs Market
Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with technology companies and incorporating wearables in clinical studies and for research and development of CNS disease treatments. These wearable devices make use of sensors to detect early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease such as tremors, slowness and stiffness in patients. Researchers use this data to gain insights about the disease and potential drug reactions, and thus reducing the time for trials by 30% to 50%. For instance, in 2016, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research collaborated with specialty drug maker Cynapsus Therapeutics and Intel to integrate wearable technology in a Phase-III clinical trial of APL-130277, an experimental drug for Parkinson’s disease. Biogen, a leading CNS drug maker is using Fitbit, a smart wearable tracker, to better understand multiple sclerosis in patient studies, and the technology is expected to extend in Alzheimer’s disease research

Overview Of The Central Nervous System Drugs Market
The central nervous system (CNS) drugs market report consists of sales of central nervous system drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture central nervous system drugs that are used in the treatment of diseases affecting the brain or spinal cord. The CNS drugs include anesthetics, anticonvulsants, antiemetics, antiparkinsonian agents, CNS stimulants, analgesics, and sedatives. Neurological diseases such as Epilepsy, Parkinson and psychological indications such as depression, and dementia are generally treated through these CNS drugs.

Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Type: Analgesics, Anti-Parkinson Drugs, Anesthetics, Anti-Epileptics, Other CNS Drugs
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others
• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others
• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs
• By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs
• By Geography: The global central nervous system drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Biogen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, UCB S.A., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceuticals
Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides central nervous system drugs global market analysis and an overview of central nervous system drugs global market. The market report analyzes central nervous system drugs global market size, central nervous system drugs global market trends, central nervous system drugs market growth drivers, central nervous system drugs market segments, central nervous system drugs market major players, central nervous system drugs market growth across geographies, and central nervous system drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The central nervous system drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

