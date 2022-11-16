Butyllithium Market Growth US$ 724.4 Million by 2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Key Players - Livent, Albemarle

Butyllithium market covers a worldwide study of top players' information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the Butyllithium market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), new product releases, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts information for us to take a deep dive into the Butyllithium market.

n-Butyllithium, often abbreviated as butyllithium, is the most important organolithium compound. It is widely used as a polymerization initiator for elastic polymers such as polybutadiene and styrene-butadiene-styrene resins. It is also often used as a strong base in organic synthesis in industry and laboratories. n-Butyllithium is usually sold as an alkane solution. Although n-butyllithium itself is a colorless solid, it usually occurs as a pale yellow solution in alkane.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Butyllithium market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1143.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 724.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Europe is the producer, has a share over 40%, followed by China, with a share about 30%.

Key Companies Covered: -

Livent

Albemarle

Jiangsu Changjili New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd

Shaoxing Shangyu Hualun Chemical Co., Ltd

The global top four players hold a share over 70%.

Segmentation by Types: -

15%~20% Solution

20%~30% Solution

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Other

In terms of product type, 15%~20% solution for over 50%, which is the largest segment, while in terms of application, pharmaceutical Industry is the largest segment, with a share of 60%.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Butyllithium market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

TOC of Butyllithium Market Research Report: -

1 Butyllithium Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production Capacity by Region

4 Global Butyllithium Consumption by Region

5 Segment by Type

6 Segment by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Butyllithium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

