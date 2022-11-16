SYSPRO launches global ISV program

A global ecosystem of ISV partners will deliver complementary capabilities to SYSPRO ERP customers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider, announced the expansion of its Independent Software Vendor (ISV) offering with the launch of a global program. The new program is structured to provide manufacturers and distributors choice and flexibility and a competitive edge through a suite of certified and vertically integrated ISV solutions that complement and augment SYSPRO ERP in specific enterprise business processes.



“Each business has its unique nuances and may customize their ERP to meet process requirements. A rich ecosystem of complementary ISV solutions provides added value to businesses that use an ERP application by giving them a choice to pick from best-of-breed solutions, rather than undertaking heavy customizations. It is vital to invest in an industry-built ERP system that acts as a platform and allows easy integration of third-party solutions,” said Paulo De Matos, Chief Product Officer at SYSPRO. “A deep vetting process is followed to qualify ISVs before being certified into the program, where they then work closely with our team of product experts to ensure compatibility and fit of the solution.”

The following ISV solutions have been selected and certified within the SYSPRO program. They are available to SYSPRO customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions:

TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix provides an Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solution that helps business exchange all documentation electronically.

riteSCAN

riteSCAN, developed for SYSPRO by riteSOFT®, is a simple plug-and-play mobile warehouse management solution that is built specifically for SYSPRO users.

Prophix

Prophix, a corporate performance management software, is built to integrate easily with a variety of databases, flat files, external data sources, or other formats including direct access to the SYSPRO ERP system.

CADTALK

CADTALK is a flexible solution that is used to automate the engineering to manufacturing hand-off transformation of bill of materials (BOMs) from virtually any CAD, PDM, or PLM application into a format compatible with SYSPRO ERP for manufacturing routings.

CADLink

CADLink by Qbuild, streamlines the entire product development process by integrating your CAD/PDM/PLM system with SYSPRO ERP.

ZAP

ZAP Data Hub connects, collects, unifies business data and provides an extensive set of pre-built analytics mapped to key functional areas within SYSPRO.

SYSPRO plans to continue to build out a connected community of ISV partners that will complement its evolving product roadmap and enhance the SYSPRO solution. For more information on SYSPRO ERP and its connected community of ISVs, please visit our Global ISV Directory.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

