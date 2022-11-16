TILT Holdings’ Subsidiary Jupiter Research Enters Into Agreement with House of Blends Inc. to Bring Blend Pen™ to the U.S. and Canada

Previews at MJBizCon; First-of-its-kind, Dual-cartridge Vaporizer to Create New Generation of Personal Cannabis Concentrate Mixologists

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc . (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that its subsidiary Jupiter Research , LLC (“Jupiter”) has entered into an agreement with House of Blends Inc. (dba as “Aiden”) to distribute the Blend Pen™ by Aiden™ in the United States and Canada.



Aiden’s patent-pending Blend Pen™ breaks the standard vape mold by holding two cartridges, side-by-side, within the pen. Each cartridge has adjustable power outputs, allowing consumers to become their own cannabis mixologists, by creating unique THC to CBD blends or combining strains to create their hybrid mixes. Blend Pen™ by Aiden™ also has an accompanying app in development to track and personalize the consumption experience based on usage information. It’s anticipated to be in market end of 2022/early 2023.

The Blend Pen provides a personalized vape experience by giving consumers control over the levels of THC, CBD, terpenes and flavor being consumed,” said TILT’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Cristina De Tomasi. “With the Blend Pen™ and other announced projects, Jupiter is leading the industry into a new era of customer-driven innovation that will continue to optimize individual experiences.

MJBizCon attendees can check out the Blend Pen™ by Aiden™ at the Jupiter Research booth, #9415, and speak with the sales team on the expo floor. Otherwise, more information on the Blend Pen™ by Aiden™ or Jupiter’s innovative portfolio is available online at www.withaiden.com , www.jupiterresearch.com or email info@jupiterresearch.com .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Aiden™

Aiden’s vision is to demystify cannabis so that it can be used as a tool to enhance one’s state of well-being. The problem Aiden™ has set out to solve stems from the fact that cannabis affects everyone differently. We know that by customizing your formulas, you can personalize your experience. Aiden™ has developed a new way to experience cannabis based on your mood and time of day, with our first product the Blend Pen™.

Blend Pen™ is designed to empower consumers to control the levels of CBC, THC and flavor on-the-go, for custom experiences throughout the day.

Follow our launch at www.withaiden.com and on Instagram @inspiredbyaiden.

