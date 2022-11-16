Analysis of Global Wheelchair Market to Grow with a CAGR of ~7% During 2023-2033 and Attain ~USD 13 Million by 2033
Global wheelchair market to find numerous growth opportunities on the back of growing geriatric population globally, finds Research NesterNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of disability-causing diseases and accidents across the globe, along with rising geriatric population are anticipated to promote the growth of global wheelchair market.
New York – October 10, 2022 – The recent market research analysis of “Wheelchair Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” by Research Nester delivers an in-depth competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global wheelchair market in terms of market segmentation by product, weight, modality, end-user, and by region over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the global wheelchair market. These analyses help organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future. Additionally, the growth opportunities exposed by the market is poised to gain significant momentum in the next few years.
The global wheelchair market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increased prevalence of diseases associated with physical disabilities across the globe. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Centre, every year in US around 17,700 new spinal cord injuries occur, with vehicular crashes being the leading cause of injury.
The market research report also includes other growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global wheelchair market. Some of the major growth indicators are:
Growth Drivers:
• Rapid Increase in the Number of Chronic Injuries Among the Older Population
• Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Wheelchairs
Challenges:
inconsistent technical glitches and faults, and lack of access to assistive medical equipment are some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the global wheelchair market. Despite of the numerous restraint factors associated with the growth of the market, Research Nester’s analysis indicates a robust growth for the market during the forecast period.
The global wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of product into manual and electronic. Out of these, the electronic wheelchair segment is estimated to gain the larger market share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ease in the use of electronic wheelchairs, especially for older patients, as it is equipped with batteries.
By region, the market in the North America region is expected to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2033. This growth can be attributed to the increasing health expenditure, easy access to better healthcare services, and higher disposable income in the region. Moreover, rising geriatric population is also expected to boost the market growth.
The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the Wheelchair market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising of global Wheelchair market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global wheelchair market which includes company profiling of Medline plc, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Numotion LLC, Seating Matters Global Ltd, Karman Healthcare, Sunrise Medical LLC, Invacare Corporation, Carex Health Brands, Inc., Quantum Rehab, Graham – Field Health Products Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Wheelchair market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
