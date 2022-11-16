MariMed Supports Giving At Thanksgiving

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, wants people to focus on enjoying the Thanksgiving Holiday and not on the cost of their turkey. That is why the Company for the second consecutive year is donating free turkeys to worthy community organizations, as part of in-store giveaways for customers and patients at its dispensaries, and to all Company employees in states where MariMed operates.



In Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware, MariMed is donating several hundred turkeys to worthy organizations that support local communities in which MariMed operates. These include the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Boston in Middleboro, MA; Interfaith Social Services in Quincy, MA; First Baptist Church Soup Kitchen in Beverly, MA; the Salvation Army of New Bedford, MA; Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown, DE; The Arc of Washington County in Hagerstown, MD; and the Frederick Community Food Bank in Frederick, MD; Heaven’s Kitchen in Harrisburg, IL.

“Thanksgiving is a time to be sharing joy and memories with family and loved ones,” said CEO Bob Fireman. “MariMed is proud to do our part and help others in the communities where we operate. Helping to ease a bit of the financial burden on Thanksgiving and doing what we can to improve people’s lives through our actions, products, and values is core to our mission as a leading cannabis company.”

