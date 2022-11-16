Cholesterol Tests Market by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Situation & Regional Analysis | Douglas Insights

Some of the top industry players striving relentlessly to capture bigger markets and penetrate new ones are AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, LivaNova PLC, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and Spectra Lab, Inc.

The cholesterol test market is rapidly growing worldwide. The industry is segmented by product type, test type, and region. Product types include testing strips and test kits, while tests include total cholesterol tests, HDL (high-density lipoprotein), LDL (low-density lipoprotein), and triglyceride tests. As the market has an upward trajectory, industry players aggressively invest in research and development to capture a more significant market share.

Market Drivers

The cholesterol testing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.37 percent from 2022 to 2029. Multiple factors are likely to contribute to market growth. The primary market driver is the decrease in physical activities. The significant drop in physical activity is associated with the sedentary nature of jobs, passive transportation modes, increasing screen time, and a preference for passive leisure activities rather than playing sports.

Studies reveal that people of all ages are insufficiently physically active. Though the World Health Organization recommends engaging in at least 60 minutes of vigorous or moderate-intensity physical activity, most people fail to do so. Hence, it is becoming increasingly common for people to have high cholesterol levels. Physical activities like exercise, swimming, and jogging effectively lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels in the body. These activities can easily protect people from the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Since there has been a drop in physical activity and more people are suffering from cardiovascular diseases, the need for cholesterol-level testing strips and kits is rising. Moreover, as high cholesterol usually has no symptoms or signs, it is vital to get it tested. A complete cholesterol test can help determine high cholesterol levels and the risk of heart attacks and other types of cardiovascular diseases and diseases of the blood vessels.

On the other hand, increasing health awareness is another key driver of market growth. Health-conscious people seek regular screenings and check-ups to manage their cholesterol levels better. This attitudinal shift has indeed triggered the demand for OTC self-testing kits. These testing devices help patients check their cholesterol levels and make lifestyle changes and effective healthcare measures to minimise the risk of cardiovascular diseases, which can block arteries and be fatal. With cholesterol test kits and devices, early detection is possible and much needed for quality and healthy living.

The growing demand for cholesterol testing products has increased the competition globally. Some of the top industry players striving relentlessly to capture bigger markets and penetrate new ones are AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, LivaNova PLC, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and Spectra Lab, Inc.. As per the regional analysis, North America has the highest market share and is expected to lead the global industry for the forecasted period, followed by the APAC region, including countries like China and Japan. Because the APAC region's population is rapidly aging, the demand for cholesterol testing devices is expected to skyrocket in the coming years.

Key players

Cholesterol Tests: Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details market size in 2018 US$ ** BN Market Size Projection in 2028 US$** BN CAGR (2018-2028) 8.37% Largest Market North America Report Segmentation By type, by application, and by region Regional Analysis North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, and the Rest of the Middle East), and Africa (South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa). Key Companies Covered AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, LivaNova PLC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Spectra Lab, Inc.

Segmentations

By Product

Introduction

Lipid profile tests

Cholesterol Tests

HDL Tests

LDL Tests

Triglyceride Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

Key questions are answered in this report.

COVID-19 impact analysis on the global cholesterol testing industry

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the cholesterol tests market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving the market for cholesterol tests?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the cholesterol testing market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Cholesterol Tests and Spending Worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of cholesterol tests across industries

Notable developments are going on in the industry.

Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

