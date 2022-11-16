Mobile Data Protection market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Data Protection Market Size is forecast to reach $2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20% during 2022-2027. Mobile Data Protection is a category of products for securing data on moveable storage systems such as laptops, smartphones, and removable media. Mobile data protection provides common protection policies across multiple platforms along with auditable proof that data is protected. The advancing dynamicity in business ecology with rising adoption of various technological developments such as social media and cloud, with the growing trend of bring your own device and increased penetration of mobile devices among companies has driven the growth of the market. Mobile Device management (MDM) is a category of applications for managing smartphones that enables data security and hence provides data loss prevention. Third Generation Partnership Project developed multimedia messaging service to enable the transmission of multimedia content through text messages.

Key Takeaways

1. North America is one of the most significant regions for the Mobile Data Protection market, owing to the technological advancements which has resulted in the adoption of mobile data protection solution and services to streamline manufacturing activities.

2. Aerospace sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8% the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in sales of aircrafts where the mobile data protection services are used to enhance the designing, structural analysis, testing and others.

3. Mobile Data Protection are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities of the industrial manufacturing along with a vision to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.

Segmental Analysis:

Mobile Data Protection Market Segment Analysis - By Deployment: The cloud segment is growing at a significant market value in the forecast period as it is used by most of the end users to store and process their critical data within the firewall of organizations and the cloud also provides high levels of security and encryption. Cloud provides the ability to spend more on the hardware and storage options due to which large enterprises use more the cloud. Private cloud is a software-as-service platform for storing and accessing critical data. Presence of a vast Energy sector in the country’s such as UAE, Kuwait and other middle east countries where the Crude Oil is a major one makes it a prosper economy contributing approx. 40% to the annual GDP as per OPEC in 2020. It has 101.5 billion barrels of proven Oil reserves which is making Oil and Gas a leading and most important sector of the country's economy. All these factors are analyzed to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period 2022-2027.

Mobile Data Protection Market Segment Analysis - By Industry Verticals: Aerospace is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8% the forecast period as the aerospace sector is dedicated on delivering innovative and precise aerospace engineering services. In the recent years, the aerospace industry is facing high expenditure in R&D activities resulting in adoption of product engineering services for material engineering, product development, testing services and others. According to European Union, the total turnover of EU aerospace sector was $151 billion with maximum spending in R&D. Around 12% of turnover is directed towards R&D in aerospace industry. In 2020, the increasing number of Boeing Projects for the increasing demand for aviation services in Asia Pacific region.

Mobile Data Protection Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America region is dominating Mobile Data Protection Market growth. This region held significant market share of 51% in 2021. The U.S. Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry is one of the world’s leading innovator and producer of technologically advanced aircraft, space and defense systems. With the growing developments, the government of this region has announced several fundings, initiatives for the development of these sectors. U.S. is a developed economy and the country’s GDP has been growing at a significant rate owing to the large industrial base and is also analyzed to hold highest market share in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mobile Data Protection Industry are -

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. Dell Inc.

3. Intel Corporation

4. CISCO Systems

5. EMC Corporation



