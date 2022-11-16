Global Retirement Communities Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Retirement Communities Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Retirement Communities Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Retirement Communities Global Market Report 2022”, the retirement communities market size is predicted to reach a value of $189.3 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% since 2015. The retirement communities market share is expected to grow from $189.3 billion in 2020 to $285.1 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.5%. The retirement communities market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 and reach $374.7 billion in 2030. The aging population will continue to be a driver of the retirement communities market.

Key Trends In The Retirement Communities Market

The retirement community service industry is adopting big data technologies to monitor seniors’ health and offer appropriate care. Big data is the large amount of data that can be analyzed to gain insights and drive decision-making. Big data allows the retirement community care providers to access a significant amount of data that can be used to aid health care professionals to identify future health risks and suggest suitable remedies. Nursing care providers in retirement communities can also use this data to identify the irregularities in the treatment of the patients and improve the effectiveness of the treatment. For example, YPoint Analytics, a global big data, analytics, and artificial intelligence company offers senior care analytics services combining big data and advanced analytics using sensor data, medical device data, and medical history data mining. It enables data-driven analysis, deep insights, smart care decisions, and care intelligence. In addition, IBM, an American multinational technology corporation offers big data analytics software for senior care that can consolidate the sensor information along with clinical and operational data on the residents.

Retirement Communities Market Overview

The retirement communities market consists of sales of retirement community care services and related goods by entities that provide accommodation and nursing care services for the elderly who are generally able to care for themselves but might require assistance from home care agencies. The care in retirement communities’ service typically includes room, board, supervision, and assistance in daily living, such as housekeeping services. Activities and socialization opportunities are often provided by retirement communities. The major clientele for retirement communities is the population aged 60 years and above.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Community Type: Continuing Care Retirement Communities, Rest Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities With Nursing Care

• By Geography: The global retirement communities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Sunrise Senior Living, Atria Senior Living Group, Life Care Centers of America, Erickson Living

