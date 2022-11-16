Human Microbiome Modulators Market Research Report Explore the Trade Trends for the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.5%, Market Trends – Implementation of new technologies across the globe

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global human microbiome modulators market size is expected to reach USD 8.15 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 16.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure rising geriatric population around the world, increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, rising burden of lifestyle-induced disorders such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, and rapid adoption of preventive medicine. Microbiome modulators are intended to inhibit protein fermentation and formation of toxic metabolites including NH3, amines, and phenolic, while promoting fermentation of carbohydrates and production of Short Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs), or good metabolites. In addition, SCFAs fuel colonocytes, promote intestinal motility, absorb nutrients, maintain colonic pH, boost immune system, and have antineoplastic properties. For instance, on 24 March 2022, Prof Chris Barnes from UCL recommended establishment of an Institute of Microbiome Engineering (IME) with eight pillars. These themes will explore physical and engineering problems underlying architecture of host-microbiota systems when combined with greater data sets and community standards for experimental studies. Another such instance includes allocation of over USD 44 million by the Australian Government, in the future competitiveness of Australian health and medical research through National Health and Medical Research Council. It is primarily aimed at funding international collaborations, postgraduate scholarships, research equipment as well as infrastructure. Aforementioned instances depict that increasing investments in research and healthcare infrastructure serves to build more awareness and interest in microbiome research, which in turn, drives human microbiome modulators market growth.

Currently, application of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) is an emerging trend in the human microbiome modulators industry. CRISPR is now being incorporated into phages to impact bacteria, where bacteria employ CRISPR to fight against phages. CRISPR technologies have the ability to provide greater control over microbiome communities. For example, one may eradicate drug-resistant microorganisms while leaving helpful ones alone. This type of control is essential in combating antibiotic resistance, which is fast increasing around the globe and substantially hindering efforts to manage microbiological illnesses. Thus, such growing trends are expected to influence and drive human microbiome modulator market revenue growth positively.

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/376

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 29 August 2022, BioGaia and its subsidiary MetaboGen opened a pilot facility in Eslöv to meet specifications such as particular conditions and novel technical solutions needed for development of next-generation probiotic goods. This facility produces bacteria with different fermentation requirements such as regular lactobacilli and new, oxygen-sensitive strains. The tailored and automated pilot plant will be used for controlled manufacture of items for clinical trials, process development, and product launch. The plant gives BioGaia control over whole project development process, from inception phases to in-house pilot scale manufacture in collaboration with BioGaia Production.

Increasing prevalence of ailments, such as inflammatory disease, diabetic mellitus, and cancer, among others, are some factors driving market revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Probiotics can be used as a part of nutrition to modify structure and function of microbiome. For example, Colorectal Cancer (CRC), is expected to account for around 147,950 new cases and 53,200 deaths in 2020. Probiotics successfully modify intestinal microbiota, improve surgical results, and reduce inflammatory markers in CRC patients. Probiotics are an important therapy option for a wide range of conditions, including IBD and diabetes. They will be extremely useful in treatment of skin, GI, dental, respiratory, and other disorders in the future. Furthermore, probiotics have been shown to be effective in animal models in preventing viral and bacterial lower respiratory tract infections.

Increased investments for Research & Development (R&D) efforts internationally is a major factor driving market revenue growth during the forecast period. As of 2019, over USD 3 billion has been spent on gut microbiome-related innovative firms. In the recent years, Merck and Co., Gilead, Genentech, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) have all made large investments in microbiome businesses. Takeda has created collaborations worth hundreds of millions of dollars with a variety of businesses in microbiome therapeutics field during the last six years including Finch, Debiopharm, Enterome, and Nubiyota.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to implementation of new technologies. For example, HelloBiome, is a microbiome platform established in the U.S. that combines cutting-edge next-generation sequencing with a breakthrough AI-powered technique that leverages hundreds of bacteria found in microbiome to cluster skin profiles. HelloBiome makes it simple for researchers and businesses to find insights stored within microbiome, with white-glove support from ELSI Skin Health Inc.'s microbiome experts. Furthermore, it is projected that rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, increased emphasis on preventive healthcare, and increased interest in probiotics will accelerate market expansion throughout the projection period.

The report covers the following companies-

Sanofi, Procter & Gamble, Bayer AG, DSM, DuPont, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., BioGaia AB, Probi, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Ingredion.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Human Microbiome Modulators market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Read more on the Global Industrial PC Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-modulators-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global human microbiome modulators market based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Probiotics and Creams

Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements

Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Digestive Health

Immune Health

Women’s Health

Oral Health

Others

The study segments the Human Microbiome Modulators industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Buy Exclusive Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/376

Market Scenario:

Firstly, this Human Microbiome Modulators research report introduces the market by providing an overview which includes definition, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Human Microbiome Modulators report.

A comprehensive discussion of several market analysis strategies, such as SWOT analysis and five-point analysis, is delivered in the market study. In addition to that, the market study also contains an in-depth study on numerous growth strategies and plans to expand the business boundaries on both regional and global levels. It provides readers with a detailed study of all the development opportunities and market challenges associated with the Human Microbiome Modulators market. The risk analysis provided by the Human Microbiome Modulators market study helps market players to reduce or eliminate the chances of risks.

Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the Human Microbiome Modulators industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Human Microbiome Modulators industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Human Microbiome Modulators industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Human Microbiome Modulators industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Human Microbiome Modulators industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Human Microbiome Modulators market post-pandemic.

Ask your queries regarding customization at @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/376

Top Trending Reports

silicon wafer market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-wafer-market

cybersecurity market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cyber-security-market

sports analytics market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-analytics-market

industrial wastewater treatment service market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-wastewater-treatment-service-market

back and neck massager market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/back-and-neck-massager-market

gambling software market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gambling-software-market

functional ingredients market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/functional-ingredients-market

space mining market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/space-mining-market

acrylic resins market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylic-resins-market

drone logistics and transportation market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-logistics-and-transportation-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade