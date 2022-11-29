Raiven Adds SwagWorld to Growing List of Marketplace Suppliers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven, a leader in purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management, announced today that SwagWorld has joined the Raiven Marketplace. SwagWorld brings promotional items, business gifts, apparel, and more to the platform.
SWAGWORLD FOCUSES ON PERSONAL SERVICE
SwagWorld is a one-stop shop for promotional products including hard-to-find brands. They offer thousands of items, rapid delivery, and fantastic prices. Unlike their competition, advisors talk with each client and offer customized ideas.
The company joins a roster of elite suppliers on the Raiven Marketplace and meets its standards for quality, availability, and pricing. And SwagWorld's dedication to face-to-face service makes it a great fit for the Raiven Marketplace.
The company offers many eco-friendly items that promote good business and a worthy cause at the same time. Their motto of "reduce, reuse, and recycle" reflects their products and their mission. This approach helps companies build their brand while protecting the environment.
RAIVEN MARKETPLACE OFFERS THE BEST SUPPLIES AT THE BEST PRICES
SwagWorld is the latest supplier to join the Raiven Marketplace, and the number of suppliers on the platform is on the rise. Marketplace suppliers offer the parts, equipment, and supplies needed most by contractors, building owners, and facility managers. To join the Marketplace, each supplier must offer quality products and commit to real-time product availability, transparent pricing, and discounts of 7-25% or more.
"We are pleased to welcome SwagWorld to the Raiven Marketplace and provide our members access to products to promote and grow their business." says Raiven CEO Brett Knox. "Our members will love SwagWorld products delivered with personalized service and at great prices."
For more details on Raiven's latest partnership, see SwagWorld on the Raiven Marketplace.
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most commonly purchased items. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT SWAGWORLD
SwagWorld is a leading promotional products company offering thousands of promotional items, eco-friendly branded products, corporate gifts, and more. It is a one-stop shop for promotional products, expertly customized and delivered according to the specifications of each client. SwagWorld customers can depend on unique products supported by dedicated consultants and delivered on time. To learn more, visit SwagWorld.com.
Jeff Golden
SWAGWORLD FOCUSES ON PERSONAL SERVICE
SwagWorld is a one-stop shop for promotional products including hard-to-find brands. They offer thousands of items, rapid delivery, and fantastic prices. Unlike their competition, advisors talk with each client and offer customized ideas.
The company joins a roster of elite suppliers on the Raiven Marketplace and meets its standards for quality, availability, and pricing. And SwagWorld's dedication to face-to-face service makes it a great fit for the Raiven Marketplace.
The company offers many eco-friendly items that promote good business and a worthy cause at the same time. Their motto of "reduce, reuse, and recycle" reflects their products and their mission. This approach helps companies build their brand while protecting the environment.
RAIVEN MARKETPLACE OFFERS THE BEST SUPPLIES AT THE BEST PRICES
SwagWorld is the latest supplier to join the Raiven Marketplace, and the number of suppliers on the platform is on the rise. Marketplace suppliers offer the parts, equipment, and supplies needed most by contractors, building owners, and facility managers. To join the Marketplace, each supplier must offer quality products and commit to real-time product availability, transparent pricing, and discounts of 7-25% or more.
"We are pleased to welcome SwagWorld to the Raiven Marketplace and provide our members access to products to promote and grow their business." says Raiven CEO Brett Knox. "Our members will love SwagWorld products delivered with personalized service and at great prices."
For more details on Raiven's latest partnership, see SwagWorld on the Raiven Marketplace.
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most commonly purchased items. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT SWAGWORLD
SwagWorld is a leading promotional products company offering thousands of promotional items, eco-friendly branded products, corporate gifts, and more. It is a one-stop shop for promotional products, expertly customized and delivered according to the specifications of each client. SwagWorld customers can depend on unique products supported by dedicated consultants and delivered on time. To learn more, visit SwagWorld.com.
Jeff Golden
Raiven
+1 503-709-0286
jeff.golden@raiven.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter