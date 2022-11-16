Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

the autonomous construction equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.45 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2015. The autonomous construction equipment market growth is expected to increase from $8.45 billion in 2020 to $16.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.9%. The autonomous construction equipment market is further expected to reach $26.86 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The shortage of labour or skilled workforce is driving the autonomous construction equipment market.

Key Trends In The Autonomous Construction Equipment Market

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the construction industry allows construction companies to be more productive. AI driven construction equipment is safer and more effective, and also increases the efficiency and safety of construction projects. The construction industry is ready for embracing the new possibilities that AI has to bring in enhancing the way equipment is used. This helps businesses solve health and safety issues and improve efficiency. AI techniques will help inexperienced machine operators perform complex tasks, which otherwise would not have been possible. It is beneficial in an industry where the source of highly qualified and professional operators is becoming increasingly difficult. The possibility of danger is never far away, with heavy equipment involved, sometimes rough terrain, continuous movement and the chance of human error. Yet despite the ever-increasing emphasis on health and safety, and the use of technology on employment sites, there are still unfortunate deaths. Companies are realizing the benefits of AI that can bring, tackling not only health and safety issues in construction, but making work more efficient. The sector appears especially well-suited to the possibilities of AI being able to develop. For instance, Swedish firm Volvo Construction Equipment is looking at emerging technology to improve the safety of workers on building sites. The company is developing AI algorithms which use computer vision techniques to decode and detect specific objects. The system then sends the operator a warning to reduce the risk of a possible accident.

Overview Of The Autonomous Construction Equipment Market

The autonomous construction equipment market consists of sales of autonomous construction equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture autonomous construction equipment which works on wireless communication technologies, by communicating with radio signals from other equipment receiving commands. The equipment includes sensors such as lidar and cameras in order to recognize humans and obstacles, and the system also uses geofencing to keep machinery within the construction sites. This type of equipment assures benefits such as improved safety, increased productivity, and reduced unscheduled maintenance. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies that are manufacturing autonomous construction equipment by the sales of these products.

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Autonomy: Partial/Semi Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

• By Product Type: Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

• By Application: Road Construction, Building Construction, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global autonomous construction equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd, Volvo Construction Equipment, Built Robotics, Inc, Cyngn, Royal Truck & Equipment, Case Construction Equipment, and Deere and Company.

