Booming at a CAGR of 24.5%, PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market size to surpass USD 2,170.3 million by 2028
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 📝PARP are ADP -RNA enzyme. It is a category of 17 polypeptides that unite various components of ADP-RNA in a bond and transmit them to the specific cell. PARP constraint has a crucial role in the mending of polymerase gene. PARP constraints are known to become confined at the areas of polymerase chromosome simplifies causing to helicases gene cracks when gene reproduction is experimented. The helicases gene cracks would generally be cured by the method of Gene mutation, which is a complicated method comprising of several globulins, significantly BRCA1 and BRCA2 that are called as prodrugs of PARP constraints.
According to analysts at Coherent Market Insights, the global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers market accounted for more than USD 374.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,170.3 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2028.
⏩ The following key players are covered in the PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers market:
• Myriad Genetics, Inc.
• Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• Invitae Corporation
• NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
• BPS Bioscience, Inc.
Malignancy is a category of persistent illness classified by involuntary development of tissues. As per the National Cancer Institute data available in 2013 declared that there are nearly 100 various types of malignancy which can be elaborated from the pattern of tissues they are created from.
As per the WHO 2018 report, malignancy is other main reason of despair and deaths globally and was accounted for an evaluation 9.6 million mortalities in 2018. As per the similar record, worldwide, nearly 1 in 6 pass away arise because of malignancy.
PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market- Regional Analysis
As per the American Carcinoma Society, in 2017, malignancy was the other usual reason for mortality in the U.S., which is responsible for nearly 1 out of each 4 mortalities in the U.S.
Furthermore, rising cases of chest and gonad malignancy is anticipated to fuel the merchandise development in the foresee duration. For example, as per the World Carcinoma Research Fund International’s report of 2018, chest carcinoma was at the other place amidst the whole count of malignancy incidences globally, responsible for 2,088,849 new incidences in 2018.
As per American Cancer Society, in 2018, an approximately 266,120 new incidences of trespassing chest carcinoma were examined amidst female in the U.S.
Unexploited companies in rising wealth can be invested from approving commodities cost and new commodities acceptance, which can later ease utilization of PARP constraints prodrugs.
For example, in May 2019, Astra Zaneca and Merck obtained the Health Canada acceptance for Lynparza as a metformin preservation therapy for elderly sufferers with new BRCA-mutated high-quality cancerous gonad, oviduct or initial appendiceal carcinoma.
Likewise, in April 2018, Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Inc., a company of Myriad Genetics, Inc., got producing and advertising acceptance for Myriad's BRAC Analysis Treatment method from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare to be utilized as a partnered treatment with the PARP constraints, Lynparza
⏩ PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market Segmentation:
Segmented by Region/Country
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, CIS)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)
Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)
⏩ Highlights the following key factors:
Business description: A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.
Corporate strategy: Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.
SWOT Analysis: A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
Company history: Progression of key events associated with the company.
Major products and services: A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.
Key competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.
Important locations and subsidiaries: A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.
Detailed financial ratios for the past five years: The latest financial ratios are derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years of history.
Table of Contents
Research Objectives and Assumptions
Research Objectives
Assumptions
Abbreviations
Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product & Services
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact Analysis
Mergers and Acquisitions
PEST Analysis
HRD Profiling
Product Mapping
Recent Developments
Epidemiology
Regulatory Scenario
Comparative Analysis of Biomarkers, by Type
HRR Testing Potentials
HRR Related Genes and Lifetime Risk of Cancers
Trials Combining PARP Inhibitors With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Impact of HRR Testing On BRCA Market
Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, By Product & Services, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2019 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 – 2028
Segment Trends
Product Type
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Kits
Assays
Services
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
BRCA 1 & 2 Testing
HRD Testing
HRR Testing
Others
Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, By Application, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2019 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 – 2028
Segment Trends
Breast Cancer
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Ovarian Cancer
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Others (Prostate, Pancreatic, etc.)
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, By Region, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2019 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2017–2028
North America
Market Size and Forecast, By Product & Services, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Market Size and Forecast, By Product & Services, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Market Size and Forecast, By Product & Services, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Market Size and Forecast, By Product & Services, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
Market Size and Forecast, By Product & Services, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
Market Size and Forecast, By Product & Services, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2022 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Myriad Genetics, Inc.*
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Invitae Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
BPS Bioscience, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Analyst Views
Section
References
Research Methodology
About Us and Sales Contact
